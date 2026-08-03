Former Assam and Railways cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh is all set to be appointed fielding coach of the Indian men's cricket team. He replaced T Dilip after his contract was not renewed following India's T20I series against Zimbabwe. Ghosh played 17 first-class matches from 1994 to 2004 and also worked as the head coach of the Assam senior men's team. He also served at the National Cricket Academy, worked with the women's cricket team and India A. He even had stints with Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ghosh's first assignment will be the Test series against Sri Lanka.

Ghosh's appointment follows the departures of T Dilip and assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate from the Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff. Currently, Sitanshu Kotak is the batting coach while Morne Morkel is the bowling coach.

Assam Cricket Association (ACA) confirmed the development in a release.

“Over the years, he has built an impressive coaching profile by working with various Indian teams across different age groups, earning recognition for his dedication and expertise."

“Assam Cricket Association takes immense pride in this significant achievement by one of Assam's own. His appointment is a moment of great honour for the state's cricketing fraternity and serves as an inspiration for aspiring cricketers and coaches across the region,” the official release said. Meanwhile, former India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has been appointed as the Head of Cricket Strategy at Knight Riders Sports, marking his return to the franchise in a global role that will see him oversee talent acquisition, squad planning, and development across its various leagues. In his new role, ten Doeschate will lead the strategic direction for scouting, player recruitment, squad planning, and performance evaluation. He will collaborate closely with coaching staff to establish a uniform cricketing philosophy across all Knight Riders teams. Additionally, ten Doeschate will double up as the assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in UAE's International League T20 (ILT20), and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket (MLC). (With PTI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri