India stars Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Gurnoor Brar, Prabhsimran Singh and Ramandeep Singh are some of the big names who are set to feature in the upcoming Sher-e-Punjab T20 League, which was unveiled on Sunday. The official logo of the tournament — to be played between August 30 and September 13 — was launched at the Punjab Cricket Association International Cricket Stadium at Mullanpur. However, Gill, India's Test and ODI skipper, and pacer Brar will be on national duty in Sri Lanka until August 28.

Gill said the event is going to provide a great opportunity for all the young players who want to play for Punjab or represent India.

“It is going to be a great platform for all of them,” said Gill during the function which was attended by PCA president Amarjeet Mehta, Secretary Gurmeet Singh.

A total of six teams will compete in 27 matches for the coveted title.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, and each franchise will have one marquee player and at least two icon players.

Gill also recalled his early days of playing cricket in Fazilka, a village in Punjab, and how father backed him to pursue his dreams.

“We also run a cricket academy in our village where free coaching is given so that children from the nearby areas can come and play there.

“Whenever my father gets some free time, he goes to the academy to watch the children play. I think it is because of his love and passion for cricket that I am sitting here today,” he said.

Gurmeet Singh said: “Punjab has always been one of India's strongest contributors to cricket. From Lala Amarnath, to legends like Yuvraj Singh, and now players like Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and women cricket team captain) Harmanpreet Kaur.

“The state has consistently produced world-class cricketers. The depth of talent in Punjab is unmatched, and that is why we believe the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will become one of the country's premier domestic T20 competitions.” Amarjeet said, “The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will give aspiring players the opportunity to share the dressing room with international stars, showcase their talent on a bigger stage, and take the next step forward in their cricketing journey.” PTI SUN UNG

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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