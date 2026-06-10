Hardik Pandya is set to have an important meeting with the Mumbai Indians (MI) management after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, where the franchise finished ninth out of 10 teams. According to reports, Hardik and MI will conduct a thorough introspection over what went wrong during the season. Hardik's future at MI will also be a topic of discussion, with the final decision set to be taken in the interest of both the player and the franchise. Additionally, several teams are already reportedly interested in the star India all-rounder.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, the meeting between Hardik and Mumbai Indians will happen in due course. While the franchise understands the need to review after a poor season, there is no rush regarding the matter. Presently, Hardik is preparing for India's upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, and MI will not trouble his road to recovery.

In Hardik's three seasons as captain since rejoining the franchise in 2024, MI have finished 10th and ninth in two of them, with their only playoff finish coming in 2025. As a result, there is no certainty over Hardik being retained at MI.

However, while no final decision has been made regarding a release or trade of Hardik, many franchises are interested in the services of the 32-year-old, the report reveals.

"There is no panic. The franchise will regroup and reflect on the season," said a source, as per the report.

Suryakumar Yadav's future at Mumbai Indians

Alongside Hardik, fellow veteran Suryakumar Yadav's future at Mumbai Indians has also been brought under the scanner, particularly following the player recently unfollowing and re-following the team on Instagram.

However, according to the report, Suryakumar's future at MI is secure for the time being, with the franchise not taking any immediate action.

Much like Hardik, 35-year-old Suryakumar underwent a poor personal season as MI failed to mount a playoffs charge. The poor form cost Suryakumar a spot in India's T20I squad, from which he has dropped, with his captaincy also taken away.

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