Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes CSK should begin planning beyond Stephen Fleming's long tenure as head coach, saying the franchise has reached a stage where it needs a fresh direction. On Tuesday, CSK and Fleming decided to mutually part ways, bringing to a close one of the most successful and enduring partnerships in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He stressed that if MS Dhoni is willing to take up the coaching role, he would be the ideal successor given his deep understanding of the team and his successful partnership with Fleming over the years.

Ashwin also noted that any new coach would face uncertainty because Dhoni remains an influential figure within the franchise and continues to play a significant role in discussions surrounding team selection and decision-making.

"Fleming really understood what ticked [MS] Dhoni, and Dhoni understood that Fleming was a great lieutenant, and that partnership carried on for such a long time. I would say it was about time Chennai Super Kings looked beyond," Ashwin said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"If Dhoni is willing to do that [take over as coach], there is no better person that Chennai Super Kings can go after. If not, they need to find someone who will be able to operate independently and take accountability for his or her own actions." I think there is a small aspect of uncertainty for anybody who will walk into that dressing room. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a huge name, and he's still very much a part of the discussion when you're talking about a squad that will be picked to play," Ashwin added.

Fleming joined CSK as a player in the IPL's inaugural year (2008) and took over as head coach from 2009. Over the next 17 years, the association built one of the most respected and consistent set-ups in franchise cricket.

Under Fleming, CSK has won five IPL trophies as well as 2 Champions League Twenty20 tournaments. The team has entered the playoffs a record 12 times, while also being part of 10 IPL finals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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