Hardik Pandya is the headline name on the rumour mill when it comes to the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s trade window. On Wednesday, reports emerged that as many as seven teams are interested in acquiring Hardik, who could be on his way out of Mumbai Indians (MI) after their disappointing IPL 2026 campaign. Five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have reportedly entered the race for Hardik, and are rivalling Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Now, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has spoken out on the matter.

Viswanathan indicated that no discussions have taken place within the franchise yet regarding a possible trade for Hardik Pandya.

"We have not had any discussion. This will be done only after the season review, which will happen only after the MLC," Viswanathan told Hindustan Times, shortly after the original reports of CSK's interest in Hardik emerged.

The 2026 season of MLC (Major League Cricket), the franchise T20 competition based in the United States, runs till July 18. Texas Super Kings, a subsidiary team of the Chennai Super Kings, compete in that tournament.

The original report by Times of India stated that all franchises except defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have shown interest in Hardik.

CSK finished eighth in IPL 2026, improving slightly on their 10th-place finish from IPL 2025. Question marks over Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy have risen across the cricket world, following CSK's failure to make it to the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and Gaikwad's own poor form in the shortest format.

As a result, Hardik could prove to be an ideal captaincy candidate.

CSK were involved in a high-profile trade last year as well, as Sanju Samson joined from Rajasthan Royals (RR), while Ravindra Jadeja went the other way.

Arguably India's premier all-rounder and one of the world's best in white-ball cricket, heavy interest in Hardik's services is to be expected despite an underwhelming IPL 2026 for Mumbai Indians (MI).

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