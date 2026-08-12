Hardik Pandya is creating a lot of buzz as IPL trade rumours heat up. The Mumbai Indians captain has failed to replicate his magic touch after returning to his old franchise in IPL 2024 and may exit the team. Mumbai Indians have entered the playoffs only once in the last three editions, and the team's performance under Pandya has not been inspiring. In IPL 2026, MI finished second-last with four wins from 14 matches. Several teams have been rumoured to be in touch with MI for a trade involving Pandya.

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who are without a captain following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement, have also been heavily linked with Pandya. In the midst of such rumours, KKR posted a photo of its star spinner Varun Chakravarthy at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. He could be seen exercising, but the real twist came when Pandya crossed paths with Chakravarthy from behind and teased him. Now, KKR posting a video featuring Pandya has become fodder for social media rumour mills. And that's exactly what happened.

"Is admin giving a hint?? Wait, is Pandya coming to KKR???" wrote a user.

Is admin giving a hint wait pandya is coming to kkr — KKR Captain (@sgreatgori) August 12, 2026

"Hardik KKR captain.... Let's go," wrote another user.

Future Kaptaan Purple Pandya — Venomous Agent X (@Shubhangi0106) August 12, 2026

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are increasingly interested in acquiring the Mumbai Indians skipper. Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals have also been linked with him. The trade talks, however, have not made much progress, the report added.

The report quoted Mumbai Indians sources as saying that the player may not be traded at all. However, that may "not be the complete picture", the report further said, adding that "calls have been made to and received from franchises expressing interest in the all-rounder."

Pandya's IPL numbers since 2024 have not been great. However, there is no question about his quality.

Several rumours have claimed that MI may be open to a trade with Delhi Capitals involving Axar Patel. Rumour mills are also rife with speculation that a Pandya-for-Yashasvi Jaiswal trade with Rajasthan Royals, or a Pandya-for-Nicholas Pooran swap with LSG, could be potential IPL trade possibilities.

Meanwhile, former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin shared his views and said that MI should look to acquire Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh from KKR if they decide to trade Hardik to the franchise

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