Former India spinner Murali Kartik believes Kuldeep Yadav needs consistency and a clearly defined role in the Test side as the team prepares for a crucial two-match series against Sri Lanka, with Ravindra Jadeja entering the twilight of his career. India are fifth in the World Test Championship standings after four wins and four defeats in the current cycle. They will look to revive their campaign after a 0-2 series loss to South Africa, beginning with two Tests in Sri Lanka. They will then tour New Zealand for two Tests in November before hosting Australia for a five-Test series in January-February.

"This series is critical from the perspective of the WTC. If we are serious about Test cricket, we are currently at No. 5. Our fortunes haven't been great in red-ball cricket of late, which is well documented and everyone knows it," Kartik said in a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

The Sri Lanka series is also expected to be a significant examination of India's spin resources. Kartik feels the transition in India's spin department makes Kuldeep's role particularly important.

"The series will be a test for the spinners as well. Jadeja, as good as he has been for Indian cricket, is in the twilight of his career. Manav Suthar, with the way he made his debut against Afghanistan, was very heartwarming for any old-school spinner."

However, Kartik feels Kuldeep has not received the sustained backing during the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era that would allow a bowler of his quality to flourish in Test cricket. Since Gautam Gambhir took over as coach in July 2024, Kuldeep has played six Tests.

"Kuldeep has been a match-winner for India, but unfortunately for him, things played out differently under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. Now, he has not got that kind of a run in the side," he said.

Kuldeep's omission from India's five-Test tour of England also raised questions over his place in the red-ball setup, despite his reputation as a wicket-taking spinner.

"When you think of what happened in England, everybody kept saying during the course of those five Test matches, 'Where is Kuldeep? Where is Kuldeep?' And Kuldeep didn't play; he was sitting out," Kartik said.

"So, it's very important from that point of view. Now that Jadeja is in the twilight of his career, is he the leader, or is it going to be someone else?"

Kartik also dismissed the notion that Kuldeep's batting limitations should weigh heavily in selection decisions, arguing that his primary value remains his ability to take wickets.

"He's not a rabbit with the bat. He can definitely hold the bat. We've seen him bat as a nightwatchman and occupy the crease for long periods. Maybe he doesn't have the hitting ability of Jadeja and Ashwin, but I wouldn't look at him from that angle. Look at him solely as a spin bowler, and he's a wonderful bowler, a match-winner who has picked up wickets in different countries," he added.

"The key is that he needs to be handled well. He's had his share of injuries. Even recently, he struggled with his groin. But every time we talk about him playing, he hasn't featured," he said.

"You want consistency for Kuldeep. As a spinner, you want to know you're a certainty. Then you work very differently."

"The way Rohit and Rahul handled him was different, and maybe that's why Ashwin and Jadeja, who were part of that regime, feel that way," he said.

The India tour of Sri Lanka will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV.

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