Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced a 16-member squad for the first Test of the two-match series against India, with experienced wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella making his return to the Test side, according to Cricinfo. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the team, with Kamindu Mendis appointed as his deputy. Dickwella has been included as the wicketkeeper in the absence of Kusal Mendis, who has been ruled out of the opening Test due to injury. Batter Pathum Nissanka has also not been included in the squad.

The batting lineup features Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha.

Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya and Keshara Nuwantha form part of the spin department, while the pace attack comprises Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka, according to Cricinfo.

The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Cricket Stadium from August 15 to 19. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a points percentage (PCT) of 48.150. Sri Lanka are sixth, with one win, one draw and two losses.

Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

India's squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'