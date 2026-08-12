Sarfaraz Khan's return to the Indian Test team has triggered a debate over playing XI selection for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle. Sarfaraz, who comes into the team as a replacement for the injured B Sai Sudharsan, is being backed by many for the No. 6 role in the team. However, there's a section that feels Dhruv Jurel deserves to be played over him. Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik has offered a clear, player-centric perspective on how team management should approach the playing XI.

Addressing the competing claims between Sarfaraz and Jurel, Kartik emphasised that decisions must balance individual merit with long-term squad stability and clear communication.

"Sarfaraz has done nothing wrong. He is coming into the team as a replacement player. The messaging is important, the players should feel secure about their places. Dhruv Jurel is also an important wicket-keeper. For me he should be in the playing XI over Sarfaraz Khan," Kartik said in a roundtable with journalists, as an expert for the Sony Sports Network.

Kartik's perspective highlights a crucial aspect of team dynamics in the Indian team, that has been present for a while now. Sarfaraz's entry into the squad came as cover for an injured teammate rather than an immediate restructuring of the baseline middle order.

While Sarfaraz has consistently demonstrated his ability to dominate spin and deliver heavy runs in red-ball cricket, stepping in as a replacement does not automatically guarantee a spot in the primary XI.

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Dropping a player who was already part of the tactical roadmap whenever a replacement enters might not fit well with the culture head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill are trying to build. Kartik argues that clear communication is vital so players feel confident in their designated roles within the set-up.

As for the battle between Jurel and Sarfaraz, it's also important to know that the former brings a dual-skill set that offers vital tactical flexibility to the Indian team. While Rishabh Pant is expected to be the man behind the stumps for the Indian team, Jurel's presence does give India an option to try a different pair of hands.

Jurel's recent performances in red-ball conditions have reinforced the management's faith in his temperament. While Sarfaraz remains a potent option, particularly on turning tracks where his sweep shots and footwork against spin excel, Kartik believes maintaining continuity with Jurel serves both squad morale and balance far better.

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