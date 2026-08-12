For both India and Sri Lanka, the upcoming Test series is crucial as far as their World Test Championship final ambitions are concerned. India are placed fifth, while Sri Lanka are sixth. Sri Lanka, at home, are always a dangerous proposition, but former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof says India are a very strong side, particularly with Ravindra Jadeja batting at No. 7, and expects the all-rounder to have a major influence. However, he predicted a 1-1 draw in the series, with Sri Lanka's 'King of Galle', Prabath Jayasuriya, set to play a key role, especially with the crosswind expected to be a major factor at the venue.

"The biggest challenge for Indian batters will certainly be the spinners. I certainly feel Prabath Jayasuriya will be the biggest challenge for the Indian batters. He is our main weapon, while Asitha Fernando will be important with the fast bowling. We have nicknamed him the 'King of Galle' because of the number of wickets he has taken there," Maharoof was quoted as saying by PTI.

"He knows how to bowl with the wind, and the wind is going to be a major factor in Galle because of the drift the spinners can generate. It is going to be a crosswind, so the Indian spinners will have to adapt quickly to that factor. How quickly they adjust to the wind is going to be massive," added Maharoof, who has played 22 Tests, 109 ODIs and eight T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Under pressure following a home-series defeat to South Africa, fifth-placed India will be without pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah when they resume Test action with a two-match tour of Sri Lanka.

Mohammed Siraj is expected to lead the pace attack, but there is speculation over whether the inexperienced Brar could make his Test debut, replacing Prasidh Krishna, who played in the last Test against Afghanistan.

"The ability to reverse-swing the ball, especially with the older ball, is something Bumrah brings, and that is going to be a massive miss for India," Maharoof replied to a PTI query during a virtual media interaction organised by Sony Sports Network.

"That is where I think they could lack some wicket-taking ability. Mohammed Siraj is a good bowler, with all due respect to him, but when you compare the two fast bowlers, there is a bit of a difference."

At the same time, the former pace-bowling all-rounder said he would be "tempted" to hand Brar a debut, especially because of the tall Punjab pacer's raw pace, bounce and aggressive approach, particularly the way he delivered body blows to several Test squad batters during the warm-up match.

"I really like Gurnoor Brar. I think he can be the X-factor. He has the bounce, the pace and the fighting spirit. He can be nasty," Maharoof said.

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