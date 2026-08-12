The Indian team is going through one of its worst injury crises in recent times. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and B Sai Sudharsan were ruled out for the 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka, while there's no confirmation on the return of Washington Sundar for the second match. The BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) has also had to face heat for releasing unfit players for the national team, especially Bumrah. However, former India batter S Badrinath doesn't think the blame lies with the CoE and its head VVS Laxman.

For Badrinath, the majority of the blame should go to head coach Gautam Gambhir, captain Shubman Gill and selectors, whose eagerness to draft Bumrah and others into the team led to this situation.

"I don't know who made the decision. CoE will not make the selection, right? They will just say he is in this state and can play these matches and his body is in this state. But I think the captain, coach, and selectors are taking the decision. CoE only passes the information. They are not selectors," Badrinath said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Badrinath also didn't mince his words over the repeated injury issues involving Sundar. He said that fitness is not the all-rounder's forte, urging him to seriously work on himself if he intends to prolong his career and remain a consistent player for the national team.

"I don't have an immediate answer to the root cause of so many injuries. It is important to see what kind of injuries these are. At high-level professional sport, injuries are common. Sai Sudharsan got hit by a ball, with Bumrah, it is a chronic injury because of being overused and fitness is not Sundar's forte, he is injury-prone. His fitness needs a lot of work. Management and monitoring is very important. Injuries are bound to happen and you cannot control it," added Badrinath.

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