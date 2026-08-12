A video of Mohammed Siraj turning into a barber for Sarfaraz Khan is going viral on social media. In the clip, the pacer could be seen approaching his teammate and offering him a haircut. However, Sarfaraz doesn't seem very interested and appears doubtful of Siraj's skills. He looks frightened before reluctantly allowing the senior fast bowler to trim his hair. Siraj also takes help from the hairstylist during the haircut, while Sarfaraz appears to be looking for a way to escape. After the pacer is done with his fun session, the hairstylist takes over and does the finishing touches to give Sarfaraz a new look.

Watch it here:

The way Mohammed Siraj cuts Sarfaraz Khan's hair like a big brother.



Also, look at Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's new haircuts for the Ind vs Sl Test series! pic.twitter.com/RGjrXZodAo — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) August 11, 2026

Sarfaraz has been named as a replacement for injured batter B Sai Sudharsan in India's squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

"Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka. The left-handed batter, who has been at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, has made significant progress in his recovery from a right toe stress reaction and is recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring his progress," the BCCI said in its official statement.

Sarfaraz, who is adept at handling both pacers and spinners, joined Team India in Colombo for the opening Test, starting on August 15. In six Tests, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.1, with a highest score of 150.

He was in India's squad for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia but did not feature in any of the five games. Sarfaraz was also part of the India A team during the England tour but wasn't included in the main Test squad for the five-match series in June-July 2025.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo from August 23 to 27. Currently in fifth place on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, India need a strong outing against sixth-ranked Sri Lanka to boost their chances of reaching the final.

Updated India squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.

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