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Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th ODI LIVE Score Updates
Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th ODI LIVE Score Updates: Afghanistan are now 2-0 up in the series after winning the second and third matches.
Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th ODI LIVE Updates© X/@ACBofficials
Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th ODI LIVE Updates: After sealing an automatic spot in the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan will aim to clinch the five-match series against Ireland when the sides meet in the fourth ODI on Tuesday. The first game of the series was abandoned due to rain before Afghanistan registered a 92-run win in the second match. Then, an all-round effort from star spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan register a three-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI and secure a berth in the next Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan are now 2-0 up in the series. (Live Scorecard)
4th ODI, Afghanistan in Ireland, 5 ODI Series, 2026, Aug 12, 2026
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IRE
AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Belfast
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Ireland v Afghanistan 4th ODI Live Updates
Weather watch - Weather has been calling the shots throughout this series, and today looks no different. In the third game, cloud cover rolled in late, and while it gave the seamers a bit of extra zip and carry, it was really the surface itself doing the talking for the spinners. Hoey and Rashid Khan both found sharp turn off a pitch that was clearly wearing. A touch of rain is forecast during match hours today, most likely in the afternoon, say, during the first innings, but the skies are expected to clear up well after that. Let's hope we get to see a complete game of cricket like the other day.
Aim to seal the deal - Afghanistan cannot lose the series from here and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run against Ireland in bilateral ODI matches since 2021. They are aiming for a fifth ODI series win over the Irish, but en route, two of their series have ended in a draw, both in 2019, and they will want to avoid that flat finish again. The tourists nearly bottled a modest run chase in the previous match, as their batting unit, barring Gurbaz and Rashid, failed to work out the right approach for this surface. More than trying to force cross-batted shots, the key here is to get settled, work out the gaps, and then push on without throwing it away. As seen, batting tends to become more and more difficult here as the pitch gets older, so the correct method is to build stable partnerships first. It will be another test of technique for them, and they will hope they do not depend on just a couple of players and put on a complete show this time around. Toss and teams coming up next. Stay tuned.
The spin cycle of doom - Ireland have shown they can push Afghanistan close, and there were some genuinely impressive stints from the likes of Gavin Hoey, even while defending a modest 206. But the finishing touch in crunch moments keeps slipping away. The main culprit? Spin. Across the two completed ODIs in this series, 12 of Ireland’s 20 wickets have fallen to spinners, and they haven’t been able to bat out their full 50 overs either. Until they solve this puzzle, every chase or defence feels like a high-wire act without a safety net. To make matters trickier, the middle order hasn’t really fired when it matters. The broader issue for the batters is that they are getting starts, but not turning them into match-shaping scores. Until that conversion rate improves, Ireland will keep feeling like they are one good innings away… that never quite arrives.
Try, try till you succeed - The classic line for when life keeps saying 'not yet'. Ireland will be using it as fuel, walking out with extra grit and a united hunger to finally get the job done. They can still level the series and avoid a defeat if they win both remaining matches. Afghanistan, meanwhile, have already ticked the big boxes - having an unassailable 2-0 lead and have also secured direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup. The momentum is theirs, but now it’s about delivering a cleaner, more ruthless performance. On that note, hello and welcome to the fourth and penultimate ODI at the Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont.
... MATCH DAY ...
Match 4 - Ireland are all set to take on Afghanistan in the 4th ODI of this five-match series at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Afghanistan head into the fourth ODI with the series already secured, but there is still plenty at stake. Their three-wicket victory in Belfast on Monday confirmed their direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup, while Ireland are now playing for pride, momentum and evidence that they can compete with one of the strongest emerging ODI sides in world cricket. The fourth ODI therefore has a slightly unusual dynamic - Afghanistan can afford to experiment, while Ireland desperately need a complete performance. Series context - The opening ODI at Bready was washed out, leaving the teams with four potentially decisive matches. Afghanistan then established control in the second ODI, beating Ireland by 92 runs. Rashid Khan was the star, producing outstanding figures of 6/34 as Ireland collapsed chasing Afghanistan's 299/8. The third ODI was much closer. Ireland were bowled out for 206 in 46.3 overs, and Afghanistan appeared to be cruising at 132/3 before a middle-order collapse left them in serious trouble at 154/6. But Rahmanullah Gurbaz' 71 had already provided the foundation, and Rashid Khan, unbeaten on 37, guided Afghanistan through the tense finish to 207/7 in 44.5 overs. For Ireland, the frustrating part is that the third ODI was there to be won. Their bowling attack created the opening, but 206 was ultimately too small a total. The Rashid factor - Afghanistan's biggest advantage is that their bowling attack has repeatedly shown it can win games even when their batting isn't at its best. The second ODI demonstrated the destructive potential of Rashid Khan, while the third showed something equally important - Afghanistan can survive pressure when Rashid is needed with the bat. In dire need of improvement - Ireland's biggest concern is not necessarily their bowling. It is their inability to turn promising starts into competitive totals. The third ODI was the clearest example. Ireland reached 128/8, but Gavin Hoey and Jai Moondra rescued the innings with a 50-run partnership, allowing the hosts to reach 206. That lower-order resistance was valuable, but Ireland should never have lost so many wickets in the first place, with 6 of those 8 scalps being against spin, amidst a stunning collapse from 82/2. The conditions could be decisive - The move from Bready to Stormont has already produced a different type of contest. The third ODI was a low-scoring game. Both sides experienced significant batting collapses, suggesting that shot selection and patience could again be more important than simply trying to dominate from the outset. Ireland will particularly want to exploit any early movement if they get the chance to bowl first. Form (Last 5 completed ODIs, recent first) - IRE - LLLWW | AFG - WWLLL. Predictions? Afghanistan start as favourites as they have won both completed ODIs, possess the outstanding individual match-winner in Rashid Khan, and now have the confidence of having secured World Cup qualification. However, the third ODI showed that Ireland are not far away. Afghanistan's batting was vulnerable once Gurbaz departed, and Ireland had a genuine chance of defending 206 after reducing the visitors to 154/6. The deciding factor is likely to be on how Ireland handle spin and more importantly, Rashid Khan.