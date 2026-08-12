Ireland vs Afghanistan 4th ODI LIVE Updates: After sealing an automatic spot in the 2027 ODI Cricket World Cup, Afghanistan will aim to clinch the five-match series against Ireland when the sides meet in the fourth ODI on Tuesday. The first game of the series was abandoned due to rain before Afghanistan registered a 92-run win in the second match. Then, an all-round effort from star spinner Rashid Khan helped Afghanistan register a three-wicket win over Ireland in the third ODI and secure a berth in the next Cricket World Cup. Afghanistan are now 2-0 up in the series. (Live Scorecard)

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