Rahul Dravid is simply one of the greatest batters India ever produced. What made him different was his supreme technical discipline, tough mentality, and a rare ability to perform under pressure. Fondly referred to as "The Wall", the batting legend represented the nation in 500 plus matches across formats. He is still India's second-highest run-getter in Tests and fifth-highest overall. However, his contribution to Indian cricket goes beyond numbers. While Dravid set multiple records during his days as an India batter, here are three of them that might never be broken:

1. Most Balls Faced in Test Cricket (31,258 Balls)

Dravid, who excelled in Tests with his incredible technique and grit, was literally a wall for India. He faced 31,258 balls during his red-ball career at the highest level. The closest player to him on the list of most deliveries faced is the 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar. Even Tendulkar's tally ended at around 29,437 balls.

2. Most Time Spent at the Crease in Test Cricket (44,152 Minutes)

The batting great also holds the record for spending the most time at the crease in Test cricket. He tops the list with a record 44,152 minutes across 286 innings. Once again, Tendulkar follows him with 41,304 minutes in 329 innings.

3. Most Century Partnerships in Test History

Dravid was involved in a staggering 88 partnerships in which he added 100 or more runs with his batting partner. Once again, he tops the list, with Sachin Tendulkar right behind him with 86. The duo stitched 20 century partnerships in Test cricket, the most by any pair.

In 164 Test matches, Dravid scored 13,288 runs at an average of 52.31. He scored 36 centuries and 63 fifties in the longest format, with a best score of 270.

In 344 ODIs, Dravid scored 10,889 runs at an average of 39.16. He hit 12 centuries and 83 fifties in the format, with a best score of 153.

From anchoring the batting line-up during challenging overseas tours to guiding the next generation as head coach, Dravid's influence on Indian cricket has been immense.

After calling time on his illustrious batting career, Dravid achieved several coaching successes, including winning the 2018 ICC U19 World Cup and the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also guided India to the finals of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

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