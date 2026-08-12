At a time when the Indian cricket team is already dealing with injury concerns, a report has provided another piece of bad news for the side. While the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan have already been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, Washington Sundar is reportedly set to miss the second game as well. The spin-bowling all-rounder was already ruled out of the first game after failing to recover in time from a leg injury he suffered during India's white-ball tour of England last month. His availability for the second game was subject to fitness.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played from August 15-19 in Galle, followed by the second in Colombo (SSC) from August 23-27.

The BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) and the Indian team management do not want to take any risk with Sundar at a time when the side is dealing with injuries to multiple players, reported the Times of India.

Sundar, who is recovering from a hamstring injury, is currently in India at the CoE, and his chances of joining the team in Sri Lanka ahead of the second Test are "very slim", a source shared this information with the news outlet. It added that a "thorough assessment" will be carried out next week.

Earlier, India batter Sudharsan was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka due to a right toe stress reaction. The BCCI said he is recovering well at the CoE in Bengaluru and remains under close medical supervision. Sarfaraz Khan has been named as his replacement.

Pacer Bumrah was also ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England. The BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Auqib Nabi in the squad to replace the veteran fast bowler.

In a three-day warm-up match, which was part of India's preparation for the upcoming Test series, the visitors beat Sri Lanka Cricket XI by six wickets. Devdutt Padikkal shone with the bat for India with an unbeaten 142, while the bowlers produced a collective effort to register a morale-boosting win ahead of the real test.

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