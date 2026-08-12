After sealing an automatic qualification for the ODI World Cup 2027, Afghanistan is set to go for the kill as they take on Ireland in the 4th ODI of the series. Afghanistan beat Ireland by 3 wickets in the last match to ensure that they qualify for next year's World Cup as one of the top teams. In the match, Rashid took three wickets, helping Afghanistan limit Ireland to 206. He then scored an unbeaten 37 as Afghanistan chased down the target with more than five overs to spare. This win gave Afghanistan a 2-0 lead in the series and guaranteed their spot in a fourth consecutive World Cup. In the 4th ODI on Wednesday, Afghanistan would be keen to make it 3-0.

When will the Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI will be played on Wednesday, August 12.

Where will the Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI be played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI will be played in Belfast.

What time will the Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI 1st T20I start?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI will start at 3:15 PM IST. The toss will be held at 2:45 PM IST.

Where to follow the live telecast of the Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI will not be aired on television.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland, 4th ODI will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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