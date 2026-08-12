Shubman Gill faces a new challenge as he leads Team India in their upcoming two-match Test tour of Sri Lanka. It will be India's first Test assignment in Sri Lanka in nearly a decade, and therefore, it will also be Gill's first taste of international red-ball cricket in the island nation. Legendary Sri Lanka fast bowler Chaminda Vaas reserved high praise for Gill ahead of the crucial World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 series, highlighting why he could be the difference for Team India.

Vaas labelled Gill as the best among India's recent crop of Test cricketers.

"I'm sure Shubman Gill will be the key, especially in the first Test in Galle. He has the temperament. Once he gets going, it is very difficult to get him out. I've seen him bat, and he is a brilliant player. He is the best I have seen in India over the last few years," Vaas said of Gill, in an interview with RevSportz.

Ever since taking over Test captaincy, Shubman Gill has shown imperious form with bat in hand in red-ball cricket. It all started off with the five-Test tour of England in the summer of 2025, where Gill amassed 754 runs.

Amidst his praise for Gill, Vaas also touched upon the absence of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from India's Test setup.

"Shubman Gill has been performing really well. KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal - I can name many. Even though Virat and Rohit are not there, India still have a powerhouse of talent," Vaas stated.

The series holds immense importance for both India and Sri Lanka when it comes to the race to reach the WTC 2027 final. Both nations are outside the top two as things stand, and defeat in the two upcoming Tests could spell the end of their final hopes.

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