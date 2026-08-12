Pakistan's former Test spinner and ex-chief selector Iqbal Qasim on Wednesday hit out at the current generation of cricketers for not working enough on their skills and game awareness, instead focusing more on making money. Qasim, who played 50 Tests and served on the national selection committee during different tenures, said he was surprised by the lack of future planning and inconsistencies in selection decisions by the current selectors. "I have been a chief selector and a member of the selection committee several times, and we worked on an honorary basis with no salaries or fees," he recalled.

"Nowadays, the selectors get paid handsome salaries for being on the selection committee, but I see a lack of vision when making decisions," he said.

Qasim, who is one of the few cricketers to have retired from first-class cricket with 999 wickets, said Pakistan cricket is also being held back by a genuine problem among players.

"I don't want to talk about the past or when we played cricket. But seriously, I see a general lack of interest and commitment among most young players to focus and work hard on improving their game awareness and skills. They seem more focused on earning money," he said.

Qasim said the money in cricket had made cricketers more financially secure, but the downside was that young players in Pakistan now see playing in the Pakistan Super League as the sole measure of a successful career.

"Even now, with cricket changing so much over the last few decades, the formula for success remains the same: how much time a player is individually willing to devote to improving his skill set and understanding of the game. And that is not happening often enough in Pakistan cricket.

"There is too much reliance among young players on coaches, support staff and data. They don't spend enough time individually working things out."

The former Test spinner said all great players have one thing in common: they study and work on their own to improve their game, fitness and ability to read situations well.

He said that, unfortunately, most players nowadays remain more focused on securing contracts and making money from various leagues.

"I think playing for your country is the biggest reward a player can get. I have always believed that the more you improve your quality as a player, the more money will come automatically. You don't have to chase it," he added.

Qasim, who played a stellar role in Pakistan's famous Test win over India in Bangalore in 1987, recalled how late Indian spinner and captain Bishan Singh Bedi said something that helped him win the Test for Pakistan.

"We met Bishan Sahab at a function on the rest day of the Bangalore Test, and he was unhappy with his protege Maninder Singh's bowling in the second innings. He noted that on a pitch offering so much turn, Maninder was giving the ball so much spin that it was impossible to bowl a batsman, get him leg-before, or force a catch.

"He said that on such a pitch, you just need to land the ball in the right areas and it will turn enough to get the batsmen out. After listening to this, I applied it in the Indian second innings and ended up winning the match for Pakistan," Qasim said.

One of the few chief selectors to have resigned after Pakistan's disastrous and controversial tours of Abu Dhabi, New Zealand and Australia in 2009-10, Qasim said he had once even turned down a request from chairman Zaka Ashraf not to include Shahid Afridi for a tour of the West Indies.

"I told Zaka Sahab and captain Misbah, who didn't want Afridi in the team, that it is the selectors' domain to pick the best 16 players and the captain's domain to choose the playing XI. So I would not drop Afridi.

"Misbah told me he would not play him, and I said fine, that is your prerogative, but he will go on the tour," he recalled.

He said Misbah eventually had to play Shahid Afridi, and the all-rounder took a bagful of wickets in his very first game on the tour.

He said a major problem affecting Pakistan cricket nowadays is people in positions of authority interfering in others' domains, which leads to confusion and controversy.

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