Indian cricket team spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee, Vanshika, on Saturday in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The festivities for the big day have already begun, with the haldi ceremony taking place on Friday, giving fans plenty of memorable moments. Many big names are also expected to attend the wedding. The couple will exchange their vows at the grand Savoy Hotel, which has been fully booked for the 31-year-old wrist-spinner's wedding and will remain unavailable to other guests for two to three days.

A video from the haldi ceremony went viral on social media, showing Kuldeep's teammate and veteran leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal dancing enthusiastically.

Chahal, who has shared the field with Kuldeep in numerous international matches, was seen grooving to the popular song "Paan Ki Dukaan" from the movie O Romeo. He also actively participated in the ceremony and was spotted applying haldi to both Kuldeep and Vanshika.

Yuzvendra Chahal applying haldi to Kuldeep Yadav and his wife Vanshika during the haldi ceremony before the wedding.



Yuzi is applying haldi to everyone now we'll have to see when it will be his turn. pic.twitter.com/PW9ci5V3e8 — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 13, 2026

डेस्टिनेशन पर पहुंचते ही चहल अपने सबसे खास दोस्त कुलदीप यादव के साथ जमकर नाचे।



Yuzi: कमबैक फिर कभी कर लेंगे पहले नाच लेता हूं कुलदीप भाई की शादी बार-बार थोड़ी होगी।pic.twitter.com/7eFQOwvhCf — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) March 13, 2026

On his arrival for Dehradun, Chahal had also expressed excitement about being part of the special occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal shared his enthusiasm for the festivities and his close bond with Kuldeep. "I am very excited for my brother's marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy," he said with a smile, hinting at lively celebrations ahead.

According to reports by PTI, former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be in attendance for Kuldeep's wedding on Saturday. The nation's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who recently won the T20 World Cup 2026 alongside Kuldeep, is also expected to be present.

Alongside Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah, several other VIPs are expected to attend the grand wedding ceremony.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and T20 World Cup-winning stars Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma are among the other high-profile cricket personalities expected to attend, according to reports.

Media reports suggest that Kuldeep postponed the wedding, originally scheduled for November 2025, to focus on helping India clinch the T20 World Cup 2026. The couple, who both hail from Kanpur and grew up just 3 km apart, got engaged last year at a hotel in Lucknow. Vanshika currently works as an LIC employee.

(With PTI Inputs)