The second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Friday turned controversial after Salman Ali Agha was declared run out under unusual circumstances. Playing in Dhaka, Pakistan were asked to bat first and managed to post 274 before being bowled out. Maaz Sadaqat and Salman played brilliant knocks of 75 and 64 respectively and helped Pakistan put up a competitive total. However, the controversy took place in the 39th over of the innings, triggering a debate around the "spirit of cricket."

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the over when Mohammad Rizwan played a shot to the right of the bowler. Salman had stepped out of his crease and then collided with Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was attempting to collect the ball.

Believing the ball to be dead, Salman bent down to pick it up and hand it back to Miraz. But Miraz seized the opportunity as he quickly grabbed the ball and dislodged the bails, catching Salman outside his crease.

Shocked by the turn of events, Salman watched as the on-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire, who confirmed the run out.

Visibly upset, Salman exchanged words with Miraz before walking off angrily, throwing his helmet and gloves onto the ground. His teammates stepped in to calm him. Later, Bangladesh players were also seen attempting to pacify Miraz, who appeared agitated as well.

As for the match, Pakistan's total of 274 was built on strong contributions from Maaz Sadaqat (75) and Salman Agha (64). Apart from them, Mohammad Rizwan (44), and Sahibzada Farhan (31) also played good knocks. For Bangladesh, Rishad Hossain impressed with three wickets, while captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed two.

Bangladesh currently lead the three-match series 1-0, having defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the opening ODI.