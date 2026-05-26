Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, who is a professional dancer and choreographer, has been the target of a lot of hate on social media during the IPL 2026. It all started after she posted a video following a match between her brother's side and Kolkata Knight Riders that was washed out. The abandoned match ensured that KKR got one point - their first of IPL 2026. Following the no-result, Shresta had put up a hilarious post wearing a PBKS jersey. In the video, she said, "Saade Punjabiyan da dil vadda hunda ae. Lo, ditta ek point. (We Punjabis are big-hearted. So, we gave you a point)."

That video resulted in a lot of trolling, and Shresta deleted the video. Punjab Kings, meanwhile, after being undefeated in the first seven matches of the IPL 2026, lost six straight matches and could not qualify for the playoffs.

After Punjab Kings got knocked out, Shresta released a two-part video on the subject of trolling.

"The motive of the reel was just a fun banter," she said. "I wasn't trolling anyone; I had no bad intentions behind the banter. I wasn't spreading hate against anyone. I respect every cricketer because my brother is a cricketer. You have been calling my workplace, abusing me, my colleagues, my students, and my family."

"He wins or loses, I will always celebrate him. Anytime the trolls target families, which is not right," Shresta added.

In their last match, Punjab Kings rediscovered their winning touch after six defeats in a row through skipper Shreyas Iyer's majestic unbeaten 101 as they handed Lucknow Super Giants a seven-wicket defeat. That win was not enough, as the Iyer-led team finished fifth with 15 points from 14 games, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

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