Former England spinner Monty Panesar has suggested that Gautam Gambhir should coach a Ranji Trophy team to better understand red-ball cricket. Panesar noted that while Gambhir is a successful white-ball coach, a stint with a Ranji team would allow him to consult with other coaches and learn how to build a squad for the longest format. These comments follow reports that the BCCI approached Indian legend VVS Laxman to potentially take over as the Test head coach. India recently suffered a difficult Test series loss against South Africa-a result that has brought significant criticism toward Gambhir.

"Gautam Gambhir is a good coach in white-ball cricket because he has been successful. However, he could benefit from becoming a Ranji Trophy coach; he should talk to those who have coached in the Ranji Trophy about how to build a team in red-ball cricket. Right now, the Indian team is weak in Test cricket. This is the reality. It will take time. When you retire three big players, it becomes difficult to keep the remaining players ready," Panesar said in an interview with ANI.

Panesar also characterized India's Test captain, Shubman Gill, as a "complacent" cricketer, suggesting he may not be ready to lead or play in all formats internationally. While hailing Gill's talent, Panesar noted that he often plays "lazy shots" during matches. He contrasted this with Virat Kohli, whose intensity and aggression remain evident across all formats-qualities Panesar believes Gill currently lacks.

"He is a complacent cricketer. He has a lot of talent, but he starts playing lazy shots. Virat Kohli's intensity and aggression are evident in all formats, but Shubman Gill can't replicate that. It is too much of a burden for him; he can't be the captain across all formats," Panesar added.

Team India has struggled in Test cricket under Gambhir's tenure. The Asian giants have suffered two whitewashes under his leadership: a 3-0 loss to New Zealand and a 2-0 defeat against South Africa.

(With ANI inputs)