Finn Allen - that will be a name every cricket fan in the world will take note of after Wednesday. The New Zealand opener made a mockery of the 170-run target set by South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Kolkata, as the Black Caps chased it down in just 12.5 overs. Allen reached the triple-figure mark in only 33 balls - the fastest ton in T20 World Cups and the joint third-fastest in all T20Is.

The century, which included eight sixes and 10 fours, is also the fastest against a Full Member side in T20Is. It is the joint-fastest by a Full Member team batter, alongside Sikandar Raza's ton against Gambia in Nairobi in 2024.

With this win, NZ has sealed their final spot and will play either India or England, who will clash on Thursday at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Courtesy of some fight from Marco Jansen (55 in 30 balls, with two fours and five sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (29 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six), Proteas reached 169/8 in 20 overs after they sunk to 77/5. But the real magic was produced by Tim Seifert (58 in 33 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Allen (100* in 33 balls, with 10 fours and eight sixes), who put a 117-run stand which killed the game within the powerplay itself.

In the run-chase of 170 runs, Kiwi openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen started well, with Seifert getting two fours against Jansen to start the chase. Jansen continued to face the assault, going for 18 runs in the third over, including two sixes and a four.

NZ reached the 50-run mark in 4.4 overs, courtesy of a six from Seifert over long-on against Kagiso Rabada. The sixth and final over of the powerplay, bowled by Corbin Bosch, was pure carnage, with Allen smacking him for four boundaries and a six; a total of 22 runs came from the over, taking the score to 84/0.

Seifert also continued to get runs, reaching his fifty in 28 balls, with six fours and two sixes. NZ reached the 100-run mark in 7.5 overs.

Allen also reached his second fifty of the tournament in just 19 balls, with six fours and three sixes.

Rabada broke the 117-run stand, removing Seifert's stumps for a 33-ball 58, with seven fours and two sixes in the 10th over. At the end of 10 overs, NZ was 124/1.

The assault continued in the second half too, with Bosch being hit for a four and six by Rachin Ravindra and Allen. The boundaries just would not stop, as in the next over, Allen took down Keshav Maharaj with a four and six. A four at the start of the next over took NZ to the 150-run mark in 12.1 overs.