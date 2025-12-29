Test captain Shan Masood has scored the fastest double century by a Pakistani in first-class cricket in 177 balls, breaking batting great Inzamam Ul Haq's three-decade old record. Masood set the mark while playing for Sui Northern Gas against Sahar Associates on the first day of the President's Cup departmental tournament. Previously, the record was held by former skipper Inzamam, who had scored a double hundred from 188 balls in a tour match in England in 1992. Masood was unbeaten on 212 from 185 balls at close on day one of the match on Sunday.

The record for the fastest double hundred by a visiting batsman is still held by India's Virender Sehwag who scored a double century from 182 balls in the Lahore Test in 2006.

Masood, 36, recently turned down an offer from the Pakistan Cricket Board to become a full-time Director of International Cricket and Players Relations to focus on the World Test Championship and his career.

The Board wanted him to cut short his career to accept the full time post after appointing him consultant of international cricket and players relations this year. PTI Corr UNG

