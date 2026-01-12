India registered a four-wicket win after successfully chasing down a target of 301 in 49 overs against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, with captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli playing pivotal roles in the run chase. Gill led from the front with a composed 56 off 71 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, anchoring the innings at the top. He found solid support in Kohli, who was the standout performer of the chase, scoring a fluent 93 off 91 deliveries to steer India close to the target.

Reflecting on the win, Gill emphasised the importance of contributing during a chase and staying mentally grounded.

"Always feels great to chip, especially when you're chasing. Staying in the present is most important, especially for athletes. That's what I try to do," Gill said after the match.

The India skipper was full of praise for Kohli, acknowledging the difficulty of batting on the surface.

"At the moment, Kohli's making batting look easy, it's tough to start on these pitches. Tough to replicate what he does. Hope he keeps piling on runs," he added.

Gill also spoke about the team's bowling combinations and the decision-making around squad rotation, given the limited number of ODIs.

"Arshdeep did well last series, (Mohammed) Siraj wasn't there, we want to keep rotating as there aren't that many ODIs," he said, explaining the rationale behind giving opportunities to different players.

On the fitness front, Gill provided an update on all-rounder Washington Sundar, revealing that he is dealing with a minor issue. He came out to bat late.

"Washington has a side strain, will go for a scan after the match," he confirmed.

