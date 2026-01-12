The International Cricket Council (ICC) will be responding to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s request to shift the national side's T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India between Monday and Tuesday this week. The BCB cited 'security concerns' to file an official request with the ICC to shift their games from India to Sri Lanka. The request was made after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders on the suggestion from BCCI. However, the ICC is unlikely to accept BCB's request and instead, Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram were suggested as alternate venues. Bangladesh are currently scheduled to play their group stage games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

Earlier, Bangladesh rejected Chennai as one of the options with BCB president Aminul Islam stating that it may be accepted by their government.

"Since you know that we are not taking decisions alone regarding this World Cup, we will discuss it with the government and we are still where we stood," he told reporters in Sylhet.

The Bangladesh government also expects direct communication from the Indian government regarding the security concerns over the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat officiated during the first ODI encounter between India and New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. When it comes to the T20 World Cup, Saikat and Gazi Sohel are expected to feature as match officials as well.

It is likely that the ICC can cite the example of Saikat in their response to the 'security concerns' part in BCB's request and ask them to travel to India for the T20 World Cup matches.

Less than 4 weeks remain for the competition to begin and the competiting teams will be arriving in the first week of February for practice. As a result, the ICC is keen on addressing the issue as soon as possible and find a solution to the venue row that has been dominating headlines in the past few days.