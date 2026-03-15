Sanju Samson achieved the best form of his career as India won the T20 World Cup 2026 title. Samson hammered scores of 97*, 89 and 89 in India's decisive Super 8 clash against West Indies, semi-final against England and final against New Zealand, respectively. His incredible total of 321 runs in just five games earned him the 'Player of the Tournament' award. Now, Samson's personal chef has opened up on how the star opener sacrificed on his diet, and the special cheat meal he had in the middle of the tournament.

Well-regarded chef Suresh Pillai revealed that Samson had gone three months with a strict diet, but wanted to have a cheat meal after his match-winning knock against West Indies that helped India qualify for the semi-finals.

Pillai revealed that Samson's manager Ikhlas got in touch with him to arrange a cheat meal.

"Chetaa... the match against West Indies was brilliant. He's really happy. We're in Mumbai now. Three months of strict diet meals... tonight he wants a cheat meal. Can you arrange pazhankanji, fish, kappa and chammanthi?" Samson's manager told Pillai, as shared by the latter on Instagram.

"Pazhankanji. In Mumbai. At 7 PM. I laughed. Pazhankanji may not happen... but kanji, kappa and fish done," replied Pillai.

Kanji and kappa are common food items in the state of Kerala, from where Samson hails from. Kanji is a rice-based gruel dish, while kappa is a root vegetable often mashed with fish curry.

Pillai also shared insights into Samson's sacrifice in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2026.

"What Sanju sacrifices for every tournament... most people never see. Phone switched off. Social media gone. Months of quiet, relentless preparation. That's the real story behind every moment that fills a Malayali's chest with pride," Pillai wrote on Instagram.

Samson is set to play for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.