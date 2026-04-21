While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has already launched an investigation into the fixing scandal at this year's T20 World Cup involving the Canadian team, several spine-chilling revelations have emerged. Reports suggest that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had a direct hand in a 'fixing scandal' during the group stage match between Canada and New Zealand. The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is currently probing the involvement of Canada's captain, Dilpreet Bajwa. Bajwa's performance first came under scrutiny during a group stage fixture, specifically regarding an expensive and unusual over bowled against New Zealand. Following suspicions of spot-fixing, the ACU questioned Bajwa and searched his mobile phone.

A report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has directly linked the Lawrence Bishnoi group, a violent criminal organisation designated a terrorist entity in Canada, to the alleged scandal. The report further claims the gang, which was also accused of the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, was responsible for Bajwa's sudden rise to the captaincy.

The CBC source stated: "Last July (2025), around 25 cricketers, fresh off a win at a major provincial tournament, gathered at a restaurant in Surrey, British Columbia. Two players from the tournament approached a table where a star of Canada's national men's team was dining. They claimed to represent the Bishnoi gang and threatened the player, stating that if he did not support the promotion of Dilpreet Bajwa and another young player, he and his family would face dire consequences."

The report identifies another figure, referred to as 'Noah', who was allegedly also threatened by the gang. The investigation suggests the syndicate has been attempting to install specific administrators and players in positions of power. A central figure in these allegations is Bajwa, whose appointment as captain just weeks before the 2026 T20 World Cup was highly controversial. The gang allegedly used threats to ensure he remained in the squad and was eventually promoted to leader.

"I opposed it, and within 40 minutes I received a message from the same number that terrified me because it contained a picture," Noah was quoted as saying.

Canada Cricket President Also Connected?

The CBC report also links the rise of the current Cricket Canada president, Arvinder Khosa, to these events, citing his alleged connections to the individuals who issued the threats. Khosa has denied these allegations, describing them as politically motivated attempts to ruin his reputation. While he reportedly held a call with the former president, Amjad Bajwa, regarding the restaurant incident, the latter denied any knowledge of the event.

It is further alleged that Khosa was part of the group that proposed Bajwa for the captaincy, even before he assumed the presidency. "I personally feel they wanted to fix matches to make money. That is why they wanted him in power," Noah said. "What other reason could there be for them to go to such lengths to make him captain?"

Additionally, the report claims that former Canada coach Khurram Chohan was previously asked to fix portions of matches by then-president Amjad Bajwa, CEO Salman Khan, and board member Rana Imran.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang was officially designated a terrorist entity by the Canadian government following a series of violent incidents, including extortions and shootings targeting the South Asian community.

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