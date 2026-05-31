Nepal's Kushal Bhurtel entered the history books on Sunday as he slammed six sixes in an over during the 2026 Asian Games Men's T20I Qualifier against China at the Singapore National Cricket Ground. Bhurtel, who scored 129 off 43 with the help of five fours and 16 sixes, became the fifth batter to hit six successive sixes in an over in a T20I. India's Yuvraj Singh was the first to do it when he clobbered England's Stuart Broad during a 2007 T20 World Cup match in Durban.

Here is the clip of Kushal Bhurtel 6 sixes in over against China .#KushalBhurtel pic.twitter.com/eOhzWntPq8 — Pawan Sigdel (@pawansigdel777) May 31, 2026

Overall, Bhurtel is the second Nepal batter to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in international cricket, after teammate Dipendra Singh Airee, who did it against Qatar in 2024. Bhurtel (99) also overtook Airee (89) for the most sixes for Nepal in Men's T20Is.

Highest individual scores for Nepal in Men's T20Is:



137* (50) - Kushal Malla vs MNG, 2023

129 (43) - Kushal Bhurtel vs CHN , 2026*

110* (57) - Dipendra Singh Airee vs MYS, 2022

107 (55) - Gyanendra Malla vs BHT , 2019#CricketTwitter #CricketTwitter — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) May 31, 2026

Bhurtel slammed China's Chen Zhuo Yue for six consecutive sixes in the 9th over, wrapping up the second-most expensive over in international cricket (37 runs, including a wide).

The record for smashing the most runs in an over is held by Darius Visser of Samoa, who also slammed six sixes in an over but not on consecutive deliveries. He did it against Vanuatu as Nalin Nipiko conceded 39 runs, including three no-balls.

Meanwhile, Bhurtel's heroics powered Nepal to 313/2, their second-highest T20I total. They ended up winning the game by a massive 221-run margin as China were bowled out for a paltry total of 92.

Nepal are the first side to breach the 300-run mark in T20Is more than once. They also scored 314/3 against Mongolia during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, which is the third-highest total in T20I cricket.

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