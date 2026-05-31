Former Indian cricket team skipper Kris Srikkanth urged Royal Challengers Bengaluru to not include Romario Shepherd in the playing XI for the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Srikkanth said that the only way RCB can lose the game is if Shepherd bowls for three overs and directly urged RCB to not play him in the match. The West Indies all-rounder has been quite disappointing with the ball as he has taken 7 wickets but at an economy rate of more than 12. Srikkanth also said Venkatesh Iyer should continue to play for RCB even if Phil Salt is ready to come back to the team.

"There is no news about Phil Salt yet so they shouldn't change now even if he's fit, as Venkatesh Iyer is doing well. The only way RCB can lose is if Romario Shepherd bowls three overs. If he bowls three overs, RCB are gone. Shepherd shouldn't bowl and should not be in the 11 at all," he said on YouTube.

For Gujarat Titans, Srikkanth said that it will be very important for them to break the partnership between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. Both batters have been enjoying good runs of form and he said that it will be important to not let them play big knocks.

"If at all GT has to win, they'll have to break the Virat Kohli-Devdutt Padikkal partnership. RCB always wins if Virat Kohli just makes 40. But it's his partnership with Padikkal that's key for them. RCB only struggle if one of these two gets out early and there is no substantial partnership between the two," said Srikkanth.

"GT's only hope of winning is getting all three of Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, and Rajat Patidar out early. If any two out of these three click, RCB are winners. So GT have to dismiss atleast two of these three early to have any chance of winning. Rabada and Siraj have to bowl well in tandem for GT to win," added Srikkanth.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash