Legendary Indian cricket team batter Sachin Tendulkar came up with radical reforms in order to bring back the parity between bat and ball in T20 cricket. In the recent past, the game has tilted heavily towards the batters with record number of 200-plus scores being registered in the ongoing IPL 2026. At the ESPNcricinfo Awards in Mumbai, Tendulkar urged for the Impact Player rule to be scrapped. "I feel there are a few things which, on a personal note, I can say. I think the Impact Player rule needs to go away. In a T20 format, you are already playing just 20 overs, and then you are adding one more batter to the line-up. When bowlers are already being challenged, I find that imbalance," he said.

The legendary cricketer also suggested that the powerplay should be split into two parts - one for the batters and another one that will be decided by the bowling side.

"[In] the powerplay of six overs with field restrictions, only two fielders are allowed outside the ring. Let the first four overs be batters' powerplay with the same field restrictions, and post that, the remaining two powerplay overs should be determined by the fielding captain as and when he wants to take. Those two consecutive overs will also get one fielder extra outside the ring at any stage of the game,"

Finally, Sachin suggested that one bowler should be allowed to bowl a fifth over. Right now, bowlers can bowl a maximum of four overs but Sachin said that the best bowler should be rewarded.

"One bowler should be allowed to bowl five overs. Because invariably the best bowler of the side is going to bowl that fifth over. Wouldn't you want to see that best bowler bowl more? "The top batters are batting sometimes even 20 overs. Why shouldn't the best bowler be bowling five overs?"

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