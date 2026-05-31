Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face Gujarat Titans in the blockbuster IPL 2026 grand finale on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajat Patidar and his side had clinched their maiden IPL title last year by defeating Punjab Kings at this very venue. They will now be eager to defend their crown with another strong performance against GT. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans, who entered the tournament in 2022 and lifted the trophy in their debut season, are eyeing their second IPL title.

Will rain play a spoilsport?

As fans across the country eagerly await the final, attention will also be on the weather conditions in Ahmedabad. According to AccuWeather, rain is highly unlikely to interrupt the summit clash, with only a five per cent chance of precipitation during the match.

The temperature is expected to hover around 41 degree celsius during the day and drop to approximately 30 degree celsius after sunset. Overall, conditions are likely to be pleasant, setting the stage for a full, uninterrupted 40-over contest.

Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch is expected to favour batters. The red-soil surface typically offers good bounce and carry, allowing players to play their shots freely. The venue has witnessed several high-scoring encounters in the past, and the final between RCB and GT could follow a similar trend.

For the bowlers, pacers may get some assistance with the new ball early on, but batting is expected to become easier as the match progresses. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first, especially if dew becomes a factor later in the evening.

What happens if IPL 2026 final is washed out?

Unlike the Qualifier 1, Eliminator and Qualifier 2, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has kept a reserve day for the final - Monday, June 1. If the match starts on Sunday but is halted by rain or other delays, it will continue on Monday from the exact ball and score where it stopped.

What happens if IPL 2026 final is washed out on Reserve Day as well?

In that case, RCB will be crowned champions as they finished above GT in the points table.

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