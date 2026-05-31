Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the final of the Indian Premier League 2026 on Sunday night. The contest will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB made it to the summit clash after defeating GT in Qualifier 1 by 92 runs. On the other hand, Shubman Gill and Co. utilised their second chance and defeated Rajasthan Royals by a seven-wicket margin to set up a final with the Rajat Patidar-led side, which is aiming for a second consecutive victory.

An Instagram story of Aryaman Birla, the co-owner of RCB, is going viral on social media. It is worth noting that the Aditya Birla Group co-owns the franchise, and its real estate branch, Birla Estates, is the principal sponsor of Gujarat Titans.

"Sorry @birlaestates today is red day," he wrote on Instagram while uploading a graphic of GT captain Shubman Gill and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar holding the IPL 2026 trophy.

See it here:

The IPL 2026 final will be a battle between RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and GT captain Shubman Gill, two exceptionally talented cricketers operating on different levels, walking on two wildly different destinies as far as Indian cricket is concerned.

The title clash between RCB and GT could shake up the future of India's T20I setup as a Madhya Pradesh domestic veteran and the 'Prince' of Indian cricket clash.

While Patidar has long been a promising T20I prospect, he has not found his place in an overcrowded space of hard-hitting batters despite his exceptional hitting.

On the other hand is a fired-up Gill, viewed as the heir apparent to Virat Kohli's legacy, the next all-format superstar and captain. But his T20I numbers forced him out of the Indian side just before the T20 World Cup this year.

Patidar is enjoying a season of a lifetime as a middle-order batter, having made 486 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings at an average of 44.18 and a strike rate of 196.76, with five fifties, including a brutal 33-ball 93 not out against GT in Qualifier 1.

On the other side is Gill, who had an underwhelming run in T20Is after returning to the setup during the Asia Cup as vice-captain, with just 291 runs in 15 innings at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of over 137, with a best score of 47. This led to him being dropped from the T20 side, and he watched India win their back-to-back titles from the sidelines.

Gill has responded with his most fiery IPL season yet, with 722 runs at an average of 48.13 and a career-high strike rate of 163.71, including a century and six fifties, with 33 sixes, the joint-most he has hit in a season. With 105 boundary shots, including 72 fours in 441 balls, he has a boundary-per-ball ratio of 4.2, his best in an IPL season ever.

(With ANI inputs)

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