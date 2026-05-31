RCB's star opener Phil Salt played the first six matches, but then has been out injured. Although he has been available for selection in the last couple of games, RCB have not risked playing him, instead sticking with the in-form Venkatesh Iyer at the top.



With Venkatesh striking well and boasting a good record in IPL finals, RCB may choose to stay with the left-hander for tonight's big clash.