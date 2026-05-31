RCB vs GT LIVE Updates, IPL Final: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a highly-anticipated IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Rajat Patidar-led RCB are the reigning champions, and are on verge of winning it for the second consecutive year. On the other hand, Shubman Gill's GT are playing their third IPL final in five seasons, and also battling to win their second title. RCB will rely on talisman Virat Kohli and star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, while GT will pin hopes on the reliable opening duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan, as well as pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada. (Live Scorecard)
RCB vs GT LIVE Score | Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Updates, IPL Final 2026, straight from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad:
RCB vs GT LIVE: Venkatesh Iyer or Phil Salt?
RCB's star opener Phil Salt played the first six matches, but then has been out injured. Although he has been available for selection in the last couple of games, RCB have not risked playing him, instead sticking with the in-form Venkatesh Iyer at the top.
With Venkatesh striking well and boasting a good record in IPL finals, RCB may choose to stay with the left-hander for tonight's big clash.
RCB vs GT LIVE: GT predicted XI
GT possible playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Kishore.
One spot is up for grabs, with Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan and Kulwant Khejroliya likely to fight it out for the final bowler.
RCB vs GT LIVE: RCB predicted XI
RCB possible playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma.
Romario Shepherd could come back in place of Jacob Duffy to add more batting firepower.
RCB vs GT LIVE: Virat Kohli's big worry
For all his success and consistency, Virat Kohli does not boast a particular envious record in IPL finals. In his 4 IPL final appearances till date, Kohli has made 139 runs at an average of 34.75 and a poor strike-rate of 126.36. Can he finally make his mark in the biggest game of the IPL tonight?
RCB vs GT LIVE: GT's reliable duo
Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have been pillars of consistency for multiple seasons now, but IPL 2026 has arguably been their best year as a pair. Together, Gill and Sai Sudharsan have amassed nearly 1,500 runs this season, and are two of only three players to score 700+ runs. A good start from them is instrumental to GT's success in the final, even more so given their shaky middle-order.
RCB vs GT LIVE: Yellow Alert in Ahmedabad
Is there a threat of rain? According to AccuWeather, the chance of precipitation is 0% for the entire evening on Sunday. However, as per the weather forecast, there is also a Yellow Alert in Ahmedabad due to the possibility of thunderstorms.
RCB vs GT LIVE: Battle for Orange Cap and Purple Cap!
An intense battle for the Orange Cap (most runs) and Purple Cap (most wickets) is set to commence tonight. Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill (722 runs) and Sai Sudharsan (710 runs) are not too far behind Orange Cap leader Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (776).
Meanwhile, there is set to be a direct battle for the Purple Cap. GT's Kagiso Rabada (28 wickets) is slightly ahead of RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (26 wickets).
RCB vs GT LIVE: Rs 20 crore on the line!
The IPL winning team receives a grand cash prize of Rs 20 crore! RCB and GT will be fighting it out for the huge prize today, along with the IPL 2026 trophy.
RCB vs GT LIVE: The Rs 68.75 crore battle
A major role is set to be played by the bowling units of RCB and GT in deciding today's final. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.5 crore) and Rasikh Dar (Rs 6 crore) have been a potent trio all season.
On the other hand, GT's pace attack has arguably been better. Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.5 crore) and Jason Holder (Rs 7 crore) all have more than 16 wickets this season!
Together, the 7 players cost a combined Rs 68.75 crore!
RCB vs GT LIVE: What is the RCB vs GT H2H?
RCB and GT have faced off 9 times in IPL history, with RCB winning on 5 occasions, and GT winning 4 times. RCB also hold the slight edge this season (2-1), and have already beaten GT in Qualifier 1.
RCB vs GT LIVE: Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill
It is Virat Kohli vs Shubman Gill. The 'King' vs 'Prince' of modern-day Indian cricket. A battle of generations for the crown of IPL champion. Two men who have had stellar seasons and led their teams to the final. But only one will stand tall with the crown on his head.
IPL 2026 Final LIVE: GT going for glory
Gujarat Titans are in the IPL final for the third time in five seasons. It is a staggering feat in itself that they only entered the IPL in 2022, but have already reached the final three times. Can they win their second title today? They have the advantage of playing in their home ground!
IPL 2026 Final LIVE: RCB eye back-to-back titles
Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended 18 years of wait last year, winning the IPL title for the very first time. And now they stand on the verge of winning it two years in a row, and becoming only the third franchise to do so. They topped the points table, won Qualifier 1, and are certainly slight favourites.
IPL 2026 Final LIVE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final! Reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Gujarat Titans (GT), who are playing their third final in five seasons, in a blockbuster clash for the IPL 2026 title! We are in Ahmedabad tonight, at the largest stadium in the world - the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.