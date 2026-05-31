Former India great Sachin Tendulkar believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has unlocked a new level in IPL 2026 through his clever use of the 'wobbly seam', a variation that has made it difficult for batters to read him throughout the season. Bhuvneshwar has been one of the standout performers for RCB this season, claiming 26 wickets in 15 matches to help the franchise reach the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Ahead of the title clash, Tendulkar explained how the veteran seamer's subtle change in method has become his biggest weapon.

“This season, if you look at Bhuvi's seam, I think it is a wobbly seam. So when a wobbly seam comes, a batsman often doesn't know whether the ball is going to fall out or in. And that is what Bhuvi has been doing,” Tendulkar said in a video released on X.

The batting legend noted that Bhuvneshwar has consciously moved away from relying heavily on conventional swing and instead focused on bowling straighter lines while letting the seam create uncertainty.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been bowling really well this season. The previous season, when Bhuvi was bowling, he had a long outswinger or inswinger. He has developed this variation; it is his conscious decision, but he has been bowling as straight as possible. When a bowler wants to bowl a long outswinger or inswinger, the seam is always pointing towards the first or second slip for an outswinger. And when you want to inswing, the seam goes towards the leg slip to a right-hander. And the wrist position also changes,” he said.

Tendulkar also lauded the accuracy of Bhuvneshwar, which helps him stick to his plan and deceive the batters with a wobbly seam. “He has been very, very accurate. If you see, his lines have been very, very tight, either off-stump or at the most towards the fourth stump. And from there, he tries to bowl a straight ball with a wobbly seam,” the 53-year-old said.

“That ball either goes out or in. So that becomes a little difficult to pick because the signal is less from the wrist. What happens in a wobbly seam is that when the seam lands one way, the ball goes out, and when it lands another way, it goes in or stays straight. So that has been Bhuvi's success mantra, I think, for this season. He has been bowling exceedingly well. Well done, Bhuvi,” he added.

RCB will be hoping Bhuvneshwar can once again deliver with the new ball when they face the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final as the Bengaluru-based franchise chases its second consecutive IPL title. With 26 wickets already to his name, the experienced pacer could prove decisive in the biggest match of the season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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