Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has replaced injured Riyan Parag in the India A squad for the upcoming tri-Nation series in Sri Lanka, the BCCI said on Sunday. Parag, the Rajasthan Royals skipper, had played the IPL with a hamstring injury and is expected to be out for nearly three months including rehabilitation. The tri-nation comprising India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A will start on June 9. (RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 Final Live Updates)

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury," the BCCI said in a media release.

"Riyan's rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE)," the release stated.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy.

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