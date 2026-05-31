Rajasthan Royals' star batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in Ahmedabad to witness the Indian Premier League 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. The contest is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Sooryavanshi's team, RR, reached Qualifier 2 of the season where it lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets. While the teenager played a brilliant 96-run knock in the game, he failed to secure victory for his side. GT skipper Shubman Gill's majestic century in reply eclipsed Sooryavanshi's contribution. (RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 Final Live Updates)

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Rajasthan Royals Star batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad.



The Final of the Indian Premier League will be played today between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and. Gujarat… pic.twitter.com/ObeKOHetin — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2026 on Sunday. While RCB retained their playing XI, Gujarat Titans made one change with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan coming in for left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

"We'll bowl first. (On the surface) It's a pretty good wicket. The ball will come nicely on the bat, but to be honest, it will not change in the 40 overs. So we'll try to get them early as possible. (Mood in the dressing room for the final) A lot of memories last year, but I think it was in 2025. It's 2026. We have to do our best to win this match. (How you hold your nerve?) That's important, to keep yourself in the present, not to be too much far ahead. Let's control the controllables, that's it. (On the support) Always we love to play in this stadium because of the crowd, the way they came and especially the RCB supporters - 12th man army. They came in every stadium and supported us. (Team combination) The same team," said RCB captain Rajat Patidar after winning the toss.

Meanwhile, GT captain Shubman Gill said, "(We would have batted first, honestly. It looks like a good wicket and final game, so hopefully have some runs on the board and put them under pressure. (On the surface) Typical wicket. I think this is our third match we are playing on this wicket. It's been a really good wicket. There could be some movement in the first 2-3 overs for the fast bowlers, but the wicket settles down pretty nicely after that. (How are you feeling?) Feeling, I think the boys are ready to go. We are feeling fresh and we are ready. (On playing at this venue) One of the biggest stadiums in the world, if not the biggest. Always a privilege and a pleasure to play in such a big ground. We've got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes back in for Sai (Kishore)."

Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

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