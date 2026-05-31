The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have won the toss and decided to field against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Sunday. The high-voltage clash is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are eyeing their second IPL title. Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar has expressed confidence, saying the team is focused on giving their best on match day. (RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 Final Live Updates)

Speaking during the toss, Patidar revealed RCB's plans, stating, "We'll bowl first. It's a pretty good wicket. Don't think it'll change much. A lot of memories from last year. We have to do our best to win this match. It's important to be in the present. Let's control the controllables. Always love to play at this stadium. Same team."

On the other side, Gujarat captain Shubman Gill revealed his preference for batting first, highlighting the pitch conditions and a squad change.

"We would have batted first. Typical wicket, third match we are playing here. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers in the first three overs. One of the biggest stadiums in the world. We've got one chance. Arshad (Khan) comes in for Sai (Kishore)," Gill said.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

Gujarat Titans Impact subs: Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Kanishk Chohan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox

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