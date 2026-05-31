Ravichandran Ashwin made a massive claim on social media right after Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Patidar flipped the coin in the air and GT captain Shubman Gill got the wrong call. As the toss result went in RCB's favour, the former India spinner took to X and said that it took Patidar and Co. thirty per cent closer to a second title. Notably, RCB are defending their crown this season, having won their first-ever trophy in IPL 2025. (RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 Final Live Updates)

"Winning the toss takes the men in red 30 percent closer to a title defence! How are you feeling about number 2 for RCB?" wrote Ashwin on X.

Winning the toss takes the men in red 30 percent closer to a title defence!



How are you feeling about number 2 for RCB?#IPLFINAL #RCBVGT pic.twitter.com/4GYHU2niWG — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) May 31, 2026

While RCB retained their playing XI from the previous game, Gujarat Titans made one change with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan coming in for left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.

"We'll bowl first. It's a pretty good wicket. The ball will come nicely on the bat, but to be honest, it will not change in the 40 overs. So we'll try to get them early as possible," said Patidar after winning the toss.

"A lot of memories last year, but I think it was in 2025. It's 2026. We have to do our best to win this match," he added.

GT captain Shubman Gill said, "We would have batted first, honestly. It looks like a good wicket and final game, so hopefully have some runs on the board and put them under pressure. (It's a) typical wicket. I think this is our third match we are playing on this wicket. It's been a really good wicket. There could be some movement in the first 2-3 overs for the fast bowlers, but the wicket settles down pretty nicely after that."

He added, "I think the boys are ready to go. We are feeling fresh and we are ready. One of the biggest stadiums in the world, if not the biggest. Always a privilege and a pleasure to play in such a big ground. We've got one change. Arshad (Khan) comes back in for Sai (Kishore)."

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans