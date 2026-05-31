Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Stunned As Third Umpire's Decision Goes Against RCB In IPL 2026 Final vs GT
The decision sparked controversy as fans on social media compared the catch to one taken by GT's Jason Holder during a league match, but the verdict was different.
- In RCB vs GT IPL 2026 final, Jordan Cox took Washington Sundar's catch but TV umpire felt ball was grounded
- The decision sparked row as fans compared it to a similar catch taken by Jason Holder, which was declared out
- Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were left stunned as the decision went against RCB
A huge controversial moment took place during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. On the final ball of the 10th over during GT's batting, Washington Sundar pulled Jacob Duffy's delivery towards fine leg. Substitute fielder Jordan Cox ran in from deep and took the catch with a forward dive. As Sundar was walking back to the dugout, the ground umpires referred the catch upstairs. The TV umpire reviewed the footage and concluded that Cox had grounded the ball while completing the catch.
Right after the verdict was declared on the big screen, RCB captain Rajat Patidar argued with the ground umpire but in vain.
RCB veteran and star player Virat Kohli looked stunned on the ground after the giant screen showed "not out". Similar was the case with Virat's wife Anushka Sharma, who was in the stands and couldn't believe the result.
Gone... gone... DROPPED!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
Big moment in the match as #WashingtonSundar is dropped in the deep by #JordanCox. #TATAIPL 2026 FINAL | #RCBvGT | LIVE NOW https://t.co/nTKb3Qmpst pic.twitter.com/xUznFU4TBU
The decision sparked controversy as fans on social media compared Cox's catch to one taken by GT's Jason Holder during a league match, but the verdict was different.
This ipl is full of mysteries— Koushik Naidu (@KoushikManu1130) May 31, 2026
Pbks not qualifying to playoffs
So many catch drops
Dual time tosses
Umpire worst decisions #RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/82f77jrRU8
If GT takes a controversial catch, benefit of doubt goes to them.— Kyawal (@dhirajkyawal) May 31, 2026
When RCB takes a comparatively cleaner catch, benefit of doubt still goes to GT.
What a clown umpiring!
#RCBvsGT pic.twitter.com/tMI6V0fQ8I
Jason Holder took a catch that clearly touched the ground, but the third umpire still gave it OUT— RCB cult (@wateruuuu5) May 31, 2026
- Jordon Cox took a similar catch, and it was called NOT OUT.
We are playing with 13 players #RCBvsGT #Iplfinal2026 pic.twitter.com/gE2p1CT8LQ
catch, OUT NOT OUT - multitasking #ipl #rcbvsgt— Uttam Kumar (@UttamKu0210) May 31, 2026
NOT OUT OUT pic.twitter.com/bAAF3rpIsX
Earlier, Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. While RCB retained their playing XI, Gujarat Titans made one change with left-arm pacer Arshad Khan coming in for left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore.
Both RCB and GT are fighting for their second title in IPL history. Gujarat Titans bagged the glory in their debut season in 2022. On the other hand, RCB had to wait 18 years to claim their maiden title, which they won last year, and now aim to defend the crown.
Teams: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Jacob Duffy, Rasikh Salam.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj.