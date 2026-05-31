India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been named in the Santhal Strikers squad for the Jharkhand T20 League but his availability remains doubtful for the tournament starting here on June 10. India will take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series starting on June 13 in Dharamsala and Kishan has been named in the squad as Rishabh Pant was dropped. It remains to be seen if Kishan, who is also among those who have scored double tons in one-day cricket, is available for his state T20 league starting on June 13.

The other two ODIs will be played on June 17 and 20 at Lucknow and Chennai.

Robin Minz, who played in a couple of matches for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, bagged an amount of Rs 15.25 lakh, while Virat Singh was picked up by Chota Nagpur Royals for Rs 13 lakh.

Sushant Mishra, who also played two matches for Rajasthan Royals this year, was roped in by Dhanbad Diamonds as franchises used their Rs 50 lakh purse each to build their squads.

The other teams in the league are Jamshedpur Steelers, Koylanchal Super Kings, and Ranchi Titans. PTI DDV TAP

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