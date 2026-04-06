One of the finest middle-order batters India have produced, Yuvraj Singh was a central figure in India's triumph at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. The man who played pivotal roles in helping the country experience two of its brightest moments on the global stage, however, isn't happy with the way his career with the national team ended. Yuvraj recently revealed that he never got clarity over his career in the final phase. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer has sympathised with Yuvraj, while slamming the team management for such a casual approach.

Jaffer expressed disappointment with how Yuvraj was made to feel despite his exemplary contributions over the years. He expressed the need for communication, even if it is uncomfortable.

"Earlier players used to find out in newspapers if their career is over or not, although things have gotten better in terms of communication still if a big player like @YUVSTRONG12 who's won India two WC says he wasn't communicated then that's not right. Communication should be there," Jaffer posted on X.

Earlier players used to find out in newspapers if their career is over or not, although things have gotten better in terms of communication still if a big player like @YUVSTRONG12 who's won India two WC says he wasn't communicated then that's not right. Communication should be… — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 6, 2026

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh, in a chat with Sports Tak, revealed that he wasn't the only one who didn't get clarity over his career. Even other seniors like Zaheer Khan, Vireder Shewag went out without being told where they stood in the national team's plans.

"I feel that those who are at the end of their careers need clarity. I didn't get it, neither did Zaheer (Khan), (Virender) Sehwag, or Harbhajan (Singh). The captain, coach or selector, whoever it may be, should sit with the player and explain how they see things. The conversation may not go well, but at least the effort is made," Yuvraj said.

"For example, when I went through my own situation, I had zero clarity. There was no clarity from the National Cricket Academy, no clarity from the captain or coach. I was stuck at 36, going on 37, wondering what to do next. At the very least, if someone has played so much cricket, they deserve respect," he added.

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