Advertisement
Select Language
Dark / Light mode
Search
Cricket
Story ProgressBack to home

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates, Quarterfinals: After the exhilarating group stage matches, the VIjay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has reached the quarterfinal round. On Day 1 of the knockout stage, Mumbai will face Karnataka while Saurashtra will be up against Uttar Pradesh. UP had a memorable run in the group stage where they won all the matches and finished at the top of the Group B points table. On the other hand, Saurashtra won five out of the seven matches and finished second in Group D. (Live Scorecards - MUM vs KAR | UP vs SAU)

Live Updates of Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarterfinal matches:

Jan 12, 2026 09:28 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Sakariya strikes for UP

Uttar Pradesh get an early breakthrough against Saurashtra as Chetan Sakariya removes Aryan Juyal for duck. In the third over of the innings, Sakariya strikes onto the pads of Juyal as the umpire signals LBW out. Juyal departs for duck and Abhishek Goswami has now been joined by Rituraj Sharma. 

SAU 10/1 (2.5 overs) vs UP

Jan 12, 2026 09:11 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Playing XIs for KAR vs MUM match

Mumbai: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Ishan Mulchandani, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale

Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa

Jan 12, 2026 09:10 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Playing XIs for UP vs SAU match

Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal (WK), Karan Chaudhary, Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh (C), Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam and Zeeshan Ansari

Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (C/WK), Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Parswaraj Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar and Chetan Sakariya

Jan 12, 2026 08:51 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Toss

Saurashtra win toss, opt to bowl against Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Karnataka win toss, opt to field against Mumbai in the Quarterfinal match of Vijay Hazare Trophy. 

Jan 12, 2026 08:40 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: All eyes on Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan too is knocking on the doors by extending his sensational T20 form to one-day cricket. In the unexpected loss against Punjab in the final league fixture, Sarfaraz smashed the fasted fifty by an Indian in men's List A cricket. Though Mumbai lost the inconsequential game, it was yet another reminder from Sarfaraz to the selectors of his special abilities in the shorter formats.

Jan 12, 2026 08:37 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Fiery Padikkal

With 640 runs in seven innings, including four hundreds and a half century, Devdutt Padikkal is the tournament's leading run-getter. If he continues to be a run machine, it would be tough for the selectors to ignore him as they look towards the 2027 ODI World Cup after the T20 showpiece is out of the way in a couple of months' time.

Jan 12, 2026 08:35 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Today's matches

Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal would be expected to extend their breathtaking form when domestic heavyweights Mumbai and Karnataka meet in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals in Bengaluru on Monday. The second quarterfinal between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra will also be held at the Centre of Excellence on Monday.

Jan 12, 2026 08:34 (IST)
Share

Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Quarterfinal matches. Stay tuned for all the live updates. 

See New Posts
Topics mentioned in this article
KAR MUM Saurashtra Saurashtra Uttar Pradesh Rinku Singh Sarfaraz Khan Devdutt Padikkal Musheer Khan Shardul Thakur Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Karnataka vs Mumbai, 1st Quarter Final Uttar Pradesh vs Saurashtra, 2nd Quarter Final
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.