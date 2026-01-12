Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Updates, Quarterfinals: After the exhilarating group stage matches, the VIjay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 has reached the quarterfinal round. On Day 1 of the knockout stage, Mumbai will face Karnataka while Saurashtra will be up against Uttar Pradesh. UP had a memorable run in the group stage where they won all the matches and finished at the top of the Group B points table. On the other hand, Saurashtra won five out of the seven matches and finished second in Group D. (Live Scorecards - MUM vs KAR | UP vs SAU)
Live Updates of Vijay Hazare Trophy Quarterfinal matches:
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Sakariya strikes for UP
Uttar Pradesh get an early breakthrough against Saurashtra as Chetan Sakariya removes Aryan Juyal for duck. In the third over of the innings, Sakariya strikes onto the pads of Juyal as the umpire signals LBW out. Juyal departs for duck and Abhishek Goswami has now been joined by Rituraj Sharma.
SAU 10/1 (2.5 overs) vs UP
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Playing XIs for KAR vs MUM match
Mumbai: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Musheer Khan, Siddhesh Lad(c), Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Sairaj Patil, Suryansh Shedge, Tanush Kotian, Ishan Mulchandani, Mohit Avasthi, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale
Karnataka: Mayank Agarwal(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Krishnan Shrijith(w), Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhilash Shetty, Vidhwath Kaverappa
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Playing XIs for UP vs SAU match
Uttar Pradesh: Abhishek Goswami, Aryan Juyal (WK), Karan Chaudhary, Prashant Veer, Priyam Garg, Rinku Singh (C), Rituraj Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Vineet Panwar, Vipraj Nigam and Zeeshan Ansari
Saurashtra: Harvik Desai (C/WK), Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Parswaraj Rana, Aditya Jadeja, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar and Chetan Sakariya
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Toss
Saurashtra win toss, opt to bowl against Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Karnataka win toss, opt to field against Mumbai in the Quarterfinal match of Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: All eyes on Sarfaraz Khan
Sarfaraz Khan too is knocking on the doors by extending his sensational T20 form to one-day cricket. In the unexpected loss against Punjab in the final league fixture, Sarfaraz smashed the fasted fifty by an Indian in men's List A cricket. Though Mumbai lost the inconsequential game, it was yet another reminder from Sarfaraz to the selectors of his special abilities in the shorter formats.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Fiery Padikkal
With 640 runs in seven innings, including four hundreds and a half century, Devdutt Padikkal is the tournament's leading run-getter. If he continues to be a run machine, it would be tough for the selectors to ignore him as they look towards the 2027 ODI World Cup after the T20 showpiece is out of the way in a couple of months' time.
Vijay Hazare Trophy Live: Today's matches
Sarfaraz Khan and Devdutt Padikkal would be expected to extend their breathtaking form when domestic heavyweights Mumbai and Karnataka meet in the Vijay Hazare Trophy quarterfinals in Bengaluru on Monday. The second quarterfinal between Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra will also be held at the Centre of Excellence on Monday.