 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Anil Kumble Laments Cheteshwar Pujara's IPL Fate

Updated: 27 March 2019 20:56 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara last played in the IPL in 2014.

Anil Kumble Laments Cheteshwar Pujara
Pujara was unpicked in the IPL 2019 auction, despite his base price being only 50 lakh INR © AFP

India great Anil Kumble feels Cheteshwar Pujara and Ishant Sharma deserve to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as both have the quality to perform in the shortest format. While Ishant was lucky to be picked up by Delhi Capitals in the recent IPL 2019 auction, Pujara remained unsold. "Test players who are playing for India like Ishant and Pujara as well should be a part of the league. I am glad that Ishant finally got a chance to play and is doing really well," Kumble said.

Speaking on a chat show on TV after the IPL 2019 match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, Kumble said, "Ishant has both the skills and the confidence. He has done extremely well in Test cricket in the recent past and deserves a place in the IPL. It is unfortunate that some players have to miss out."

Pujara played five seasons of the IPL between 2010 and 2014, turning out for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, however failing to find his groove in the country's showpiece T20 tournament. Despite having cemented his place in India's Test side since then, he has been ignored by IPL franchises in recent years. Like previous years, Pujara was unpicked in the IPL auction, despite his base price being only 50 lakh INR.

Playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament earlier this year, Pujara scored the first T20 century of his career, thereby becoming the first batsman from Saurashtra to reach the three-figure mark in T20s.

Kumble also praised young talents putting their skills on display in the IPL. "The young guns are fearless. We saw that with Prithvi Shaw, with Rishabh Pant in the game against Mumbai Indians and it's amazing to see such talent," he said.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Anil Kumble Cheteshwar Pujara Ishant Sharma IPL 2019 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Pujara last played in the IPL in 2014
  • Pujara scored a T20 century for Saurashtra this year
  • Despite being priced at 50 lakh INR, Pujara was not picked this year too
Related Articles
"Good Form In Test Cricket Helps Batting In Shorter Formats": Cheteshwar Pujara
"Good Form In Test Cricket Helps Batting In Shorter Formats": Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara Scores First T20 Century Of His Career
Cheteshwar Pujara Scores First T20 Century Of His Career
Prithvi Shaw Back To Training, Plans To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
Prithvi Shaw Back To Training, Plans To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali T20
Ranji Trophy Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed Cheaply As Vidarbha Inch Closer To Title
Ranji Trophy Final: Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed Cheaply As Vidarbha Inch Closer To Title
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Stage Fightback To Stay In Hunt
Ranji Trophy Final: Saurashtra Stage Fightback To Stay In Hunt
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 19 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.