Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon shared three wicket each as the visitors bamboozled India on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. After opting to bat, Rohit Sharma (12) and Shubman Gill (21) added 27 runs for the first wicket before Kuhnemann dismissed both in quick successions. Cheteshwar Pujara was also dismissed cheaply after being completely wrong footed by Lyon's delivery, which nipped back in sharply after hitting the turf. Ravindra (4) Jadeja was promoted up the order, but he too threw away his wicket.

Kuhnemann then bagged his third of the innings as Shreyas Iyer chopped one back onto his stumps after mistiming his cut.

Virat Kohli (22) and KS Bharat (17) steadied India with a 25-run stand but Todd Murphy dismissed the former to put the hosts in a precarious position.

Lyon then landed another blow in the penultimate over before lunch as Steve Smith's brave review led to Bharat's downfall.

While the Australian bowlers had session to remember, fans and experts took to social media and slammed the pitch.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"Looking at the pitch, not only Shami but I think Siraj and Umesh are also rested for this test," former India batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

Looking at the pitch, not only Shami but I think Siraj and Umesh are also rested for this test #INDvAUS #BGT2023 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 1, 2023

Indore pitch rated poor by ICC even before lunch on day 1. #bgt #indvaus — Anurag (@anuraarghh) March 1, 2023

Have to agree with the Australians. This Indore pitch is definitely not a five day test match pitch. If India keeps doing this, then the test match quality will only deplete sadly.#INDvAUS #CricketTwitter — Vidhyadhar Venkatraman (@Vidhyadhar1) March 1, 2023

At lunch, India were reduced to 84 for seven, with Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) at the crease.

Featured Video Of The Day

Gautam Gambhir Backs KL Rahul To Be Retained In Indian Team's Playing XI