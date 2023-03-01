'Indore Pitch Rated Poor On Day 1': Twitter Reacts As Rank Turner Bamboozles India In 3rd Test vs Australia
At lunch, India were reduced to 84 for seven, with Axar Patel (6 batting) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1 batting) at the crease.
Australia spinner Matt Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon shared three wicket each as the visitors bamboozled India on Day 1 of the ongoing third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. After opting to bat, Rohit Sharma (12) and Shubman Gill (21) added 27 runs for the first wicket before Kuhnemann dismissed both in quick successions. Cheteshwar Pujara was also dismissed cheaply after being completely wrong footed by Lyon's delivery, which nipped back in sharply after hitting the turf. Ravindra (4) Jadeja was promoted up the order, but he too threw away his wicket.
Kuhnemann then bagged his third of the innings as Shreyas Iyer chopped one back onto his stumps after mistiming his cut.
Virat Kohli (22) and KS Bharat (17) steadied India with a 25-run stand but Todd Murphy dismissed the former to put the hosts in a precarious position.
Lyon then landed another blow in the penultimate over before lunch as Steve Smith's brave review led to Bharat's downfall.
While the Australian bowlers had session to remember, fans and experts took to social media and slammed the pitch.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
"Looking at the pitch, not only Shami but I think Siraj and Umesh are also rested for this test," former India batter Wasim Jaffer wrote on Twitter.
