14.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end and now Australia need 67 runs off the final 30 deliveries. An off-paced delivery, shorter and angling across, Wade stays back and guides it down to third man for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller on middle and leg, Matthew Wade stays back and nudges it out.
Matthew Wade is the new man in.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Deepak Chahar may have been expensive but he does get a big wicket. Chahar bangs this one in now around off and gets it at a difficult height. Tim David doesn't have much pace to work it and tries to force the pull over deep mid-wicket. The timing just isn't there and Yashasvi Jaiswal takes a simple catch well inside the mid-wicket fence. Australia have now lost half their side.
14.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle, Short pushes it down to long on for a single.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Short of a length and outside off, Matthew Short just hangs back and frees his arms before flat-batting it right back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on the off stump, a bit slower though, Tim David gets on the front foot but has to wait for it and punches it down to long off for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Gets the yorker in on off stump, Matthew Short jams it out back to the bowler.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Too close for comfort! Good length around off and angled in, Matthew Short with a nothing slog across the line and the ball almost kisses the off stump.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Full and straight, right in the blockhole, Matthew Short jams it out to the right of mid off where Suryakumar Yadav puts in the dive but the timing is just unreal and the ball deflects off SKY's body and rolls away into the long off fence.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Matthew Short is finally able to get going. Short of a length over middle, Short stands tall and whacks it over wide mid on for a boundary.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length again over off, Tim David forces it away to extra cover and sets off for the quick single.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length around the top of off stump, Tim David hits it hard but straight to the man at point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end and just the single off that over. Pulls the length back a bit and keeps it outside off, Matthew Short gets on the front foot and tentatively blocks it out.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, a bit fuller too and outside off, Matthew Short miscues the drive back to the bowler. The dots are piling up here.
12.4 overs (0 Run) The big wrong'un, coming in quickly from around off, Matthew Short gets a big stride out and blocks it to mid off.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker on the legs, Matthew Short fails to flick it away.
12.2 overs (1 Run) This is floated full around off, Tim David hits through the line and along the ground toward wide long off for just a single.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Length, outside off and sliding on, Tim David drives it straight to extra cover.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length and angled into the legs, gets this one to just hold a bit in the surface. Matthew Short gets it off the leading edge toward cover.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter on the pads, nicely tucked away behind square leg for a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Turn and bounce! On a good lengthy outside off, enticing the batter to drive but the ball grips and beats the outside edge.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Quick and full on off, Matthew Short tentatively pushes it out toward cover.
Matthew Short is the new man in.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel comes back strongly and picks up his third wicket. Goes fuller and quicker, spearing it in around off. This is angled in as well and Ben McDermott has a widle swing across the line. McDermott is beaten all ends up and the ball smashes into the off stump. Australia lose their fourth wicket and McDermott's scrappy knock comes to an end.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too short on off, angling it in, Ben McDermott uses the angle and muscles it wide of long on for a boundary.
10.6 overs (3 Runs) Lovely timing and excellent work in the deep as well. Floated up on a length and around off, Ben McDermott leans on and uses his wrists to get it wide of long on. Yashasvi Jaiswal runs across and gets in the dive but the ball goes off his body and then Rinku Singh from deep mid-wicket comes in and pulls the ball back in. The duo eventually managed to save one run for their side.
10.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, Tim David carves it away in front of deep cover and manages to pick up just a single. That one should have been put away!
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, played off the back foot toward long on and picks up a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) This time the finger does go up for LBW but Ben McDermott has immediately reviewed it. Ravi Bishnoi with another wrong'un, flatter and turning in from off stump. McDermott gets a stride across and looks to sweep it away but misses and the ball goes off the pads and loops up. The third umpire is called in and there's nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is just missing the leg stump. Ravi Bishnoi cannot believe it and McDermott survives yet again, good review though.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, sliding onto the pads, this is flicked away to deep square leg for one more.
10.1 overs (1 Run) The googly, on a length and angled into the pads, Ben McDermott stays watchful and nudges it in front of mid-wicket for a run.
