India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, this is just eased down to long off for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the stumps and angles it in on a length, Aaron Hardie reaches forward and makes the block.
Aaron Hardie is the new man in.
4.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Axar Patel now gets into the wicket-taking act and he gets the big fish. This is floated up outside off with a bit of pace on it. Travis Head stays deep and gets down on one knee looking to play the slog-sweep. Head throws the kitchen sink at it and ends up miscuing the ball completely. The ball is sliced in the air toward short third where Mukesh Kumar settles under the high ball and pouches it safely. A big reaction from the Indian players and Head departs after a fast start.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter again on the stumps, Ben McDermott works it off the back foot through mid on and rotates the strike.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length around middle, Travis Head pulls it off the back foot down to long on and picks up a single.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Straight to the man! Comes from over the wicket and bowls it full outside off, Travis Head drills it to the man at mid off.
Axar Patel is brought into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW but the umpire says no! The bowler and the keeper look convinced and eventually, Suryakumar Yadav does review it. Ravi Bishnoi bowls this one flatter and from the front of the hand on middle, the ball slides on and beats the inside edge as Ben McDermott looks to block off the front foot. The ball thuds into the pads and there's nothing on UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows the wickets as umpire's call and McDermott survives.
3.5 overs (1 Run) A touch short and wide, Travis Head rocks back and chops it wide of the man at point for a quick run.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length around off, Ben McDermott looks to drive at it but gets it off the inner half behind square leg and gets off the mark with a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) In and around the off stump, Ben McDermott works it away to the left of mid-wicket.
3.2 overs (0 Run) A big googly, full and thrown outside off, Ben McDermott looks to reach out and drive but gets an inside edge toward square leg.
Ben McDermott walks in to bat at number 3.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! A wicket off the very first ball for Ravi Bishnoi but what was going on in Philippe's mind there? Starts off with a full and quick one on off stump, Josh Philippe gets down for the sweep but is beaten for pace and ends up playing all around it. The ball sneaks under the willow and crashes into the off stump and Bishnoi has handed India their first breakthrough.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow, make that 22 off the over! Full and on leg stump, swinging in, Travis Head stays deep and clears the front leg before whipping it toward cow corner for four more runs.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR MORE! Change of angle for Deepak Chahar but no change in fortune! This is floated up full and wide outside off, Travis Head stays leg side of the ball and throws his hands at it, gets enough timing to get it well over point for a boundary.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Off the legs and into the crowd! Overpitched on the pads, at a gentle pace as well, Travis Head just flicks it away over the square leg fence for a biggie. 14 already off the over and Australia are flying.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it around the top of off, swinging away, Travis Head hops back and guides it toward short third.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Way too full and in the slot around middle, Travis Head gets the front leg out of the way and powers it down the ground for back-to-ack boundaries.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dispatched! A low full toss on off, swinging in, Travis Head stays put and whacks it flat over wide mid on and collects four more runs.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angling back into off stump, Philippe stands tall and punches it toward cover.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sublime timing! On a good length around middle and leg, Josh Philippe gets across a bit and uses his wrists to just clip it away past square leg for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and wider of the off stump, Josh Philippe doesn't move his feet and looks to reach out but is beaten. This one swung away after leaving the batter.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Hard length on leg stump and shaping back in, Travis Head gets caught on the crease and the ball thuds into the pads before rolling toward backward point. Half an appeal from the bowler for LBW but it is turned down and they get a leg bye as well.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! This time down the leg side! A touch fuller on the pads and swinging down leg, Head misses the flick but Jitesh Sharma does brilliantly to dive full stretch and save a certain boundary.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short and wide, a bit too wide though as Travis Head fails to reach it and the umpire signals a wide.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fuller delivery around off, Travis Head stays leg side of the ball, gets under it and slices it over the extra cover region for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Starts on a hard length and angles it across the left-hander. There's width on offer and Travis Head throws his hands at it but fails to connect.
Mukesh Kumar to operate from the opposite end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets bat to ball this time and gets off the mark with a boundary. Pitched up outside off and swinging away, Philippe leans on and strokes it a bit uppishly wide of mid off and the ball races away to the fence.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beaten again! Good length, outside off and swinging away, Josh Philippe looks to thrash it square through covers but is beaten on the outside edge this time.
0.4 over (0 Run) Beaten! Pitches this one up and around the off stump, swinging back in, Josh Philippe looks for the expansive cover drive but the ball zips past the inside edge.
0.3 over (1 Run) Swing! Very full at the toes, Travis Head looks to dig it out leg side but the ball shapes away and goes off the leading edge in front of mid off. The batters scamper across for a quick single. Suryakumar Yadav fails to collect the ball cleanly and Head had even given up there. A let-off this!
0.2 over (0 Run) Pitches this one further up on middle, swinging it in, Travis Head stays back and blocks it down the pitch.
0.1 over (2 Runs) Off the mark right away! Starts off with a shortish delivery on the pads, Travis Head hops and tucks it away behind square leg. Avesh Khan runs around from fine leg and gets a boot in to save the boundary, two taken and Australia are underway.
