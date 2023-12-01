India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller at the off stump, dished slower off the hand. McDermott works out a straight drive and long on fields to keep it to one.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery attacking the middle stump. David pushes it to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) No run. Good length and outside the off stump line. David dabs it towards backward point for none.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) MAXIMUM! Short ball over the stumps. David was set for it, weighed a bit on the back foot and middled the pull over the deep backward square leg region.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length at the middle pole. McDermott gets the toe end on the pull towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside the off. David runs it down towards third man for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. Length delivery, flatter, arm ball sliding down the leg stump. Flicked off the pads towards short fine leg for a leg bye.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery, arm ball at the middle and leg. McDermott turns it across the line towards long on for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Uppish, on the money. McDermott drives it straighter and long on fielder rushes to his left to allow a couple of runs.
8.3 overs (0 Run) No run. Good length delivery at the stumps. Worked back to the bowler.
8.2 overs (0 Run) No run. Good length, arm ball at the leg stump. McDermott makes room, slaps it to extra cover.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside the off. David drives it to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, shaped in at the leg stump. David punches it to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Dragged the length back over the stumps. McDermott punches it back towards long on for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Good length, skids past outside the off peg. David cuts it to deep point for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short of a length outside the off stump. David changes mind after setting up for a pull. Wide called for elevation.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery at the middle and leg. McDermott pushes it towards long on for a single.
7.2 overs (0 Run) No run. Back of a length, keeps low at the fifth stump line. McDermott looks to drive through the line straight and watches the ball sneak underneath the bat.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around the fourth stump. David punches off the back foot towards square of the wicket on the off side for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, at the stumps. David pushes it to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery outside the off stump. McDermott pushes it towards left of long off for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, arm ball at the middle and leg stump. David plays at it and gets the thickish inside edge towards backward square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery at the middle and off. David pushes it back to the bowler.
Tim David is the next batter in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED'EM! Good length delivery, round the arm action at the stumps and the pace is taken off as well. Aaron Hardie plants his front foot forward and goes for the heave leg side. He is beaten on the flight and on the inside edge as the ball goes through to knock the wickets.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery at the off stump. Hardie plays it back to the bowler.
5.6 overs (0 Run) HUGE APPEAL! The umpire stays unmoved while Bishnoi was very much excited for the lbw chance. Good length delivery, wrong'un at the middle stump line. McDermott went to nudge across the line and got beaten and wrapped at the pad. A review has been taken by the Indian side. Ultraedge shows flat line as the ball whizzes past the willow. Umpire's call on wickets on ball tracking and therefore the original decision gets retained.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery, turns in at the leg stump. Pushed towards right of mid on for a single.
5.4 overs (2 Runs) Good length delivery, wrong'un at the leg stump line. Hardie flicks it towards backward square leg for a couple.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, googly at the stumps. Flicked to backward square leg.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full, tossed up in the off stump. Hardie waits for it and pummels it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a four.
5.1 overs (0 Run) No run. Good length delivery, turns in at the stumps. Hardie gets the inside part on the defence.
