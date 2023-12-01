India vs Australia Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
16.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) Full at the middle and leg stump. Wade flicks it towards deep square leg for a couple of runs.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around the off stump. Short drives it towards long on for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller around the middle and leg stump. Wade clips it towards deep square leg for a single.
15.3 overs (0 Run) No run. A good smearing-in yorker at the toe and Wade fails to flick it. Gets a thud at the pad. Terrific delivery on a free-hit.
15.3 overs (7 Runs) SIX! Full at the middle and leg stump line. Wade shuffles across the line and scoops it over the fine leg region for a maximum..The bowler has overstepped on the landing area and therefore it is a no-ball.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fulelr at the stumps. Short pushes it towards long off for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and outside the off, past the tramline on the off stump.
15.1 overs (1 Run) back of a length delivery around the fourth stump line. Punches it towards left of mid on for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the India vs Australia, 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 16.3 overs, Australia, chasing a target of 175, are 126/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Australia, 2023 today match between India and Australia. Everything related to India and Australia match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Australia live score. Do check for India vs Australia scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.