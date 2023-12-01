India vs Australia: India vs Australia, 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Australia from Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
... THE RUN CHASE ...
Right then,
Australia had a very good first over as Aaron Hardie bowled a maiden. After that, it was the phase for the young Indian pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad to dominate. Matthew Wade's plan worked to perfection as he brought Hardie back into the attack. He was rewarded with Jaiswal's wicket which provided the important breakthrough the Aussies needed. Tanveer Sangha was the next bowler to strike as he dismissed Shreyas Iyer followed by Ben Dwarshuis who dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the next over. This put Australia back in the game and on a strong foot. Tanveer Sangha struck again at a crucial time as he dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad just when he was about to look dangerous. However, they were soon put under pressure as Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma started attacking the bowlers. Ben Dwarshuis gave his team another breather as he sent Jitesh Sharma and Axar Patel back to the pavilion towards the closing stages of his spell. Jason Behrendorff was finally rewarded for his tight bowling with the wicket of the dangerous Rinku Singh followed by the tail end of the Indian batting in the last over.
It was an explosive start to the innings from the Indians. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad built a good partnership and scored some quick runs. It was until Jaiswal had to depart and the momentum was broken. Shreyas Iyer came in but he too was sent back early followed by the Indian captain, Suryakumar Yadav. A couple of wickets in quick succession hurt the Indians but Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rinku Singh put up a strong partnership to stabilise the innings again. Gaikwad also was sent back but not after he had done his part. Jitesh Sharma was the next man in and he switched gears immediately which allowed Rinku Singh to also free his hands. Jitesh Sharma was dismissed after his power-packed cameo which gave his team some important runs. He was soon followed by Axar Patel who too was dismissed in the same over. Rinku Singh too was sent back in the next over which again put India in a tight spot. The tail end of the Indian batting lineup also was dismissed in the last over as they ended their innings at 174 at the loss of 9 wickets.
Unlike the previous matches of this series, this does not look like a 200 pitch and the Indians have done well to bat aggressively towards the end. The Aussies looked like the stronger team until the drinks break but after it, the Indians bounced back strongly. However, cricket is a game of twists as Australia struck quite a few times towards the closing stages hence restricting the Indians to 174.
19.6 overs (1 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Fuller than a length at the leg stump. Flicks it towards deep square leg and runs hard to complete a second run. A good throw at Wade and the keeper did ran fast to come near the stumps. Wade collected and whipped off the bails before Ravi Bishnoi could make home. TV umpire reviews it and watches that Bishnoi is short by almost a feet. So, just a single and a wicket in the ultimate ball of the innings. India finish with 174/9 on the board!
19.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and down the leg stump line. Bishnoi flicks and misses. Called a wide.
19.5 overs (2 Runs) Drags the length back around the leg stump line. Bishnoi swivels it towards deep backward square leg region and hurries for a couple. Bishnoi after completing the first run set off for the second and compelled Avesh to hurry at the bowler's end. Wade collected the ball and made a shy at the non-striker's end but Avesh made it despite a pause.
19.4 overs (1 Run) A beautiful yorker near the fourth stump. Digs it out near cover for a single.
Avesh Khan walks out to bat next.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one bites the dust! Fuller than a length, outside the off stump. Chahar looks to go big down the ground and mistimes the hack to long on. Chris Green is magnetizing the ball towards him and takes another regulation chance.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Full-toss at the middle and leg. Bishnoi miscues the heave towards square of mid wicket for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi is the new man in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Full, smearing in at the left-hander who went for the big hit down the ground. Rinku Singh failed to play in the right line and gets beaten on the inside edge to get wrapped up in the pad. The batter reviews it instantly after the umpire signals it out. Ultraedge shows no bat involved. But the ball tracking loads and the impacts fall in favor of the umpire. Hence, the original decision is upheld.
18.6 overs (0 Run) No run. Length and outside the off stump. Chahar looks to ab and gets beaten on the outside edge.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air and taken! Back of a length around the midriff of the batter. Axar gets into a weird position for the swivel and ends up gifting a catch to Tanveer Sangha at fine leg. The fielder was at the edge of the boundary ropes and the TV umpire had a check at it. It's all fine and neat and therefore Axar Patel walks back without disturbing the scorers.
Deepak Chahar is the new batter in.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and down the leg stump. Called a wide.
Axar Patel is the new batter in.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Juicy full-toss outside the off-stick line. Sharma miscues the slog down the ground towards Travis Head at long off. It was a freebie from the left-arm pacer and the wicketkeeper-batter would be disappointed with his execution.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Touch fuller at the same line. Sharma looks to scythe it and the ball unfurls it towards deep backward point area for a couple.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! length and angled across the right-hander much outside the off stump. Sharma slaps this towards the sweeper cover region for a power packed boundary.
18.1 overs (0 Run) No run. Full and outside the off. Jitesh tried to reach out but could not make a contact.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Just short of being a yorker at the off stump. Sharma drives it towards long off for a single.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller near the fourth stump. Sharma clobbers along the ground towards widish long on for a brace.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery at the middle and leg. Rinku tickles it behind square leg for a single.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, angled down the leg stump. Rinku helps it down with the trajectory towards fine leg for a couple.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) Four! Pushes the length up at the leg stump line. Rinku times the flick towards fine leg region for a four.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR!!! Length delivery, slower one around the fourth stump line. Rinku tries to turn it across but gets a top edge in the way. The ball flies over the keeper towards the ropes.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) MAXIMO! Short of a length into the stumps. Sharma winds up and swivels pulling it over the long leg region for a six. He came inside the line of the ball and manufactured the shot in the vacant space.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shade short of good length at the off stick. Singh nurdles it across towards left of mid on for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back of a length and outside the off. Singh waits for it and turns it across the line towards the deep square leg region for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and wide outside the off stump. Singh cuts and gets beaten on the outside edge.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Bangs on the hard length outside the off. Sharma miscues the flat-bat pull down the ground and finds a quick single as the ball landed in front of mid off fielder.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length angling into the left-hander. Singh pulls it towards deep backward square leg for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) No run. Good length and outside the off stump. Sharma reverse sweeps and misses.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and outside the fourth stump. Sharma pushes it towards sweeper cover for a couple.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and wide outside the off. Singh rocks back an cuts it to deep cover.
15.3 overs (0 Run) No run. Good length, straight at the woods. Pushed back to the bowler.
15.2 overs (0 Run) No run. Good length and much outside the off stump. Singh cuts it to backward point.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up near the off stump. Sharma pushes it towards cover for a single.
